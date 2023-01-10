Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals set a tone for 2023 by holding a number of petitioners accountable during its first meeting of the year Tuesday. Petitioner Dan Thompson came before the Board with a number of petitions for two properties he owns. In the first case, he requested a variance to allow a deck to remain as constructed 2 feet 3 inches from the side property line and allow an air conditioning unit to remain 8 feet from the right of way.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO