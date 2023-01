A Penn Hills boy was taken to an area hospital after being shot several times Monday afternoon, Allegheny County police said.

Authorities were notified of the shooting at about 5 p.m. and found the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.