Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence and Keith Thurman closing deal for April on pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr and former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman are closing a deal for a non-title fight in the 154-lb division in April on pay-per-view in a Premier Boxing Champions event. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news of Spence (28-0, 22 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator
By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
BoxingNews24.com
Robeisy Ramirez battles Isaac Dogboe on April 1st on ESPN+
By Dan Ambrose: Robeisy Ramirez will be battling Isaac Dogboe on April 1st on ESPN+, possibly for the vacant or interim WBO featherweight belt in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mike Coppinger reports the news of the Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe fight on April 1st. Robeisy has looked sensational recently, stopping his...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey announced for March 25th on ESPN from Fresno
By Sam Volz: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez will take another confidence-builder fight against Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) on March 25th in the main event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ from the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET. Ramirez...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis says Spence won’t return to 147 if he fights Thurman at 154
By Huck Allen: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis predicts that Errol Spence Jr will not return to the 147-lb division after he faces Keith Thurman at 154 in April. Ennis notes that the 32-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is getting older, and his body can’t easily make 147 any longer.
BoxingNews24.com
Ajagba “ready” for Shaw this Saturday on ESPN
By Sam Volz: Heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba says he’s ready for this Saturday’s 10-round headliner against unbeaten Stephen Shaw, and he wants to “put on a show” for the boxing fans watching on ESPN and at ringside at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, in Verona, New York. The card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
BoxingNews24.com
Demsey McKean possible for Anthony Joshua’s April 1st fight
By Sam Volz: Little-known fringe contender Demsey McKean is in the running to be the opponent for Anthony Joshua’s April 1st fight in the UK. The unbeaten 6’6″ southpaw McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) is the frontrunner for the fight with the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), who is desperate for a win at this point of his ten-year career after losing two in a row to Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Fulton vs. Brandon Figueroa II on February 25th on Showtime in Minneapolis
By Sam Volz: Stephen Fulton will be moving up to 126 to battle Brandon Figueroa in a rematch for the interim WBC featherweight title on Showtime on February 25th at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dan Rafael is reporting the news on his Substack site of WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion...
BoxingNews24.com
If Dmitry Bivol beats Joshua Buatsi, he’ll fight Canelo says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn plans for Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light heavyweight title against #1 Joshua Buatsi. If he successfully wins, he’ll face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in September. In effect, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) would have to earn the second fight with Canelo, even...
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino in the works for April 8th for WBC 135-lb eliminator
By Huck Allen: Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino have a deal in the works for April 8th in a WBC lightweight title eliminator to decide the mandatory for undisputed champion Devin Haney. The Top Rank-promoted Stevenson’s fight with Yoshino will be shown on ESPN. Casual boxing fans in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev says he’s faster for Anthony Yarde fight
By Charles Brun: Artur Beterbiev says he’s improved his hand speed for his title defense of his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde for their headliner bout on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England. Many boxing fans believe Yarde has no chance...
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi questions if Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to fight
By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi questions whether Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to box, and the fact that he chose not to take a tune-up to prepare himself for the mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th makes him suspicious. Malignaggi isn’t saying what he’s suspicious...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s legacy will be forever “stained” if he doesn’t fight Benavidez & Morrell says promoter Lewkowicz
By Sean Jones: Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz says Canelo Alvarez’s legacy will be forever stained if he retires without fighting his WBC mandatory David Benavidez and WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell. Lewkowicz, who promotes Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Morrell, believes both fighters will beat Canelo....
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Jaron Ennis & Demetrius Andrade could have more options after their last performances
By Craig Daly: Last weekend’s performances by Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis & Demetrius Andrade left a lot to be desired despite the two winning their respective bouts on the Showtime PPV card at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks that welterweight contenders ‘Boots’...
Comments / 0