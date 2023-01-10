ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
Errol Spence and Keith Thurman closing deal for April on pay-per-view

By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr and former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman are closing a deal for a non-title fight in the 154-lb division in April on pay-per-view in a Premier Boxing Champions event. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news of Spence (28-0, 22 KOs)...
TEXAS STATE
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator

By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Robeisy Ramirez battles Isaac Dogboe on April 1st on ESPN+

By Dan Ambrose: Robeisy Ramirez will be battling Isaac Dogboe on April 1st on ESPN+, possibly for the vacant or interim WBO featherweight belt in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mike Coppinger reports the news of the Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe fight on April 1st. Robeisy has looked sensational recently, stopping his...
TULSA, OK
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey announced for March 25th on ESPN from Fresno

By Sam Volz: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez will take another confidence-builder fight against Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) on March 25th in the main event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ from the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET. Ramirez...
FRESNO, CA
Jaron Ennis says Spence won’t return to 147 if he fights Thurman at 154

By Huck Allen: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis predicts that Errol Spence Jr will not return to the 147-lb division after he faces Keith Thurman at 154 in April. Ennis notes that the 32-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is getting older, and his body can’t easily make 147 any longer.
Ajagba “ready” for Shaw this Saturday on ESPN

By Sam Volz: Heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba says he’s ready for this Saturday’s 10-round headliner against unbeaten Stephen Shaw, and he wants to “put on a show” for the boxing fans watching on ESPN and at ringside at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, in Verona, New York. The card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
VERONA, NY
Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez

By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
Demsey McKean possible for Anthony Joshua’s April 1st fight

By Sam Volz: Little-known fringe contender Demsey McKean is in the running to be the opponent for Anthony Joshua’s April 1st fight in the UK. The unbeaten 6’6″ southpaw McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) is the frontrunner for the fight with the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), who is desperate for a win at this point of his ten-year career after losing two in a row to Oleksandr Usyk.
If Dmitry Bivol beats Joshua Buatsi, he’ll fight Canelo says Eddie Hearn

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn plans for Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light heavyweight title against #1 Joshua Buatsi. If he successfully wins, he’ll face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in September. In effect, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) would have to earn the second fight with Canelo, even...
Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power

By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.
Artur Beterbiev says he’s faster for Anthony Yarde fight

By Charles Brun: Artur Beterbiev says he’s improved his hand speed for his title defense of his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde for their headliner bout on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England. Many boxing fans believe Yarde has no chance...
Paulie Malignaggi questions if Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to fight

By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi questions whether Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to box, and the fact that he chose not to take a tune-up to prepare himself for the mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th makes him suspicious. Malignaggi isn’t saying what he’s suspicious...

