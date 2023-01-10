ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against New Orleans. Stewart's Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Zeke Nnaji (knee) available for Nuggets' Thursday contest

Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will play in Thursday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Nnaji will have a bench role on Wednesday after he was listed as probable. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) available for Pistons' Wednesday matchup

Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Livers will make his return after the Pistons' forward missed extended time with left shoulder soreness. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Livers to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Livers' Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Edwards continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Phoenix. Edwards' Friday projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Denver's Bones Hyland (thigh) available for Wednesday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hyland will suit up in a second unit role after he was listed as probable with a left thigh contusion. In 21.1 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 21.6 FanDuel points. Hyland's...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable on Friday for Jazz

Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker continues to deal with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan coming off the bench for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keldon Johnson entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Sochan to play 29.0 minutes against Memphis. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 9.3 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Pacers' Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Hawks. Brissett's Friday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Washington's Corey Kispert (back) questionable on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kispert's availability is currently in the air after Washington's forward was listed with lower back soreness. Expect Deni Avdija to see more minutes if Kispert is ruled out. Kispert's current projection includes 11.1 points,...
WASHINGTON, DC

