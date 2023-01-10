Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
Update: San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan starting on Wednesday, Keita Bates-Diop off bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will make the start at the four despite earlier reports stating Keita Bates-Diop as part of their first unit. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Sochan to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Sochan's projection...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against New Orleans. Stewart's Friday projection...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
Zeke Nnaji (knee) available for Nuggets' Thursday contest
Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will play in Thursday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Nnaji will have a bench role on Wednesday after he was listed as probable. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) available for Pistons' Wednesday matchup
Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Livers will make his return after the Pistons' forward missed extended time with left shoulder soreness. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Livers to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Livers' Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Edwards continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Phoenix. Edwards' Friday projection...
Denver's Bones Hyland (thigh) available for Wednesday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hyland will suit up in a second unit role after he was listed as probable with a left thigh contusion. In 21.1 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 21.6 FanDuel points. Hyland's...
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable on Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker continues to deal with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this...
Austin Rivers starting for Minnesota on Wednesday in place of Kyle Anderson (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Rivers will get the start on Wednesday with Kyle Anderson ruled out with an illness. Our models expect Rivers to play 26.7 minutes against the Pistons. Rivers' Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 2.2...
Jeremy Sochan coming off the bench for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keldon Johnson entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Sochan to play 29.0 minutes against Memphis. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 9.3 points,...
Pacers' Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Hawks. Brissett's Friday projection includes...
Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
Washington's Corey Kispert (back) questionable on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kispert's availability is currently in the air after Washington's forward was listed with lower back soreness. Expect Deni Avdija to see more minutes if Kispert is ruled out. Kispert's current projection includes 11.1 points,...
