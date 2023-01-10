A woman went missing in Miami Beach two decades ago. Police are still looking for her

Police are still searching for a woman last seen in Miami Beach more than two decades ago.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shared a post about Alysha Hanin, a woman who was last seen in Miami Beach on Jan. 6, 2002. The tweet was part of FDLE’s #MissingMonday initiative, which spotlights missing persons’ cases.

Hanin, who was 24 years old at the time of her disappearance, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She would now be in her mid-40s.

A photo of Alysha Hanin, who was last seen in Miami Beach two decades ago. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Miami Beach police spokesperson told the Miami Herald that nothing prompted FDLE’s tweet. The spokesperson confirmed that the department is still investigating Hanin’s disappearance.

Hanin, who was born in India but had a New Zealand passport, was known to travel between Los Angeles and Miami on a monthly basis, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Foul play is suspected as she hasn’t contacted family or friends.

Anyone with information about Hanin or her whereabouts should call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900.