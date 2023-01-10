ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

tinknocker
3d ago

He didnt push anybody.He wanted the camera out of his face.Camera man had been following them for a while and he told him to get lost.No big deal.

Kerri Turner
2d ago

Pushes?! What a description for a one sided article 😂. Oh the horror, he put his hand up. How many other players have done the same following losses when the media wants to get in their faces when emotional? Give it a break, don’t like Rodgers or Packers fine, but quit trying to make things they aren’t. Devonte Adams-that was a PUSH.

Maddog D
3d ago

Saw nothing wrong with asking him to knock it off when walking off with one of his best friends maybe the last time.....

