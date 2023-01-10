Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Renews 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' For a New Season
PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS FAN-FAVORITE “CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION”. Series Is Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. New Episodes Drop Weekly on Thursdays, Exclusively on Paramount+. Jan. 12, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that the hit original crime series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION has been renewed for another season. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION...
nickalive.net
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Have you seen Maddie Nears? Peyton List stars in new series School Spirits, coming to Paramount+ 10th March. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on January 19
Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "Roynocchio," Roy (Tyler Wladis) does whatever his peers ask to win the class election, but when Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall)...
nickalive.net
'Last King Of The Cross,' Paramount+ Australian Original Series. Exclusively Streaming Friday, 17 February On Paramount+ Australia
Nothing Is Worth More Than Blood. Last King Of The Cross. Paramount+ Australian Original Series. Exclusively Streaming Friday, 17 February On Paramount+. Streaming exclusively on Australia’s premier streaming service from Friday, 17 February, comes Paramount+ Australian original series Last King Of The Cross, an operatic story of two brothers, John (Lincoln Younes) and Sam Ibrahim (Claude Jabbour) who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
nickalive.net
Zoey 102: Nickelodeon Begins Production on Original Feature YA Movie Starring Jamie Lynn Spears; Set to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+
NICKELODEON BEGINS PRODUCTION ON “ZOEY 102,” ORIGINAL FEATURE YA MOVIE STARRING JAMIE LYNN SPEARS SET TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. Based on Characters from the Iconic Nickelodeon Series “Zoey 101,” the Original Film Will Also Star Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore.
The 'Most Expensive' Donut From 'Krispy Kreme' in NYC Is a Sight to Behold
It really couldn't be more fitting.
nickalive.net
NickALive!
Zoey 102: Nickelodeon Begins Production on Original Feature YA Movie Starring Jamie Lynn Spears; Set to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+. NICKELODEON BEGINS PRODUCTION ON “ZOEY 102,” ORIGINAL FEATURE YA MOVIE STARRING JAMIE LYNN SPEARS SET TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. Based on Characters from the Iconic Nickelodeon Series...
nickalive.net
'Sesame Street Mecha Builders' to Air on Channel 5's Milkshake!
Sesame Street Mecha Builders to Air on Channel 5's Milkshake!. ROBOT HERO VERSIONS OF BELOVED SESAME STREET CHARACTERS STAR IN NEW STEM-BASED ANIMATED SERIES. LONDON, Tuesday, 10th January 2022 – Sesame Workshop announced today that Sesame Street Mecha Builders, the first fully animated Sesame Street spinoff series, has been acquired by Channel 5’s Milkshake! The 52 x 11’ series is due to premiere on the channel in spring 2023.
nickalive.net
FULL EPISODE: The Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop! w/ Charger & Mix | Rubble & Crew
FULL EPISODE: The Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop! w/ Charger & Mix | Rubble & Crew. Join Rubble, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, Mix, Grandpa, and Auntie Crane in this Rubble & Crew episode! Bow-wow build with Rubble and his crew for Builder Cove's first ever Bike Day! Rubble & Crew is a brand-new animated PAW Patrol spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble, premiering Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30am (ET/PT)! Click HERE to find out all the PAWsome details!
nickalive.net
SkyShowtime and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Major Programming Acquisition Deal With HBO Max
SkyShowtime and Warner Bros. Discovery announce major programming acquisition deal. Deal includes exclusive rights across all of Europe to 21 HBO Max European Originals, including 168 episodes of original scripted programming. Accelerates SkyShowtime’s entry into original programming and bolsters local content offering across all of its territories. SkyShowtime to...
nickalive.net
Avatar Generations - Official Gameplay Trailer 🎮 | Coming Soon | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Avatar Generations - Official Gameplay Trailer 🎮 | Coming Soon | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Watch as Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and more take on enemies in this gameplay trailer for Avatar Generations, the upcoming free-to-play mobile RPG slated for release in early 2023. Pre-registration is available now for the game, which is based on the beloved Nickelodeon television series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Orders ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne & Paramount Pictures
Paramount+ has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order to an adaptation of Hasbro’s wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise, Deadline is reporting. Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot script and is set to direct the first episode of the series which will be a...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Launches Official 'Rubble & Crew' YouTube Channel
PAW Patrol's Rubble is getting his very own show! Set to premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT), Rubble & Crew follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. To celebrate the brand new series, Nickelodeon has launched the official Rubble & Crew YouTube channel!
nickalive.net
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge | Official Game Trailer | Netflix. Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular '80s-inspired beat 'em up. Cowabunga!. Play TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on your mobile devices. Available exclusively on Netflix: http://www.netflix.com/game/81623532. Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+! Try...
nickalive.net
Monster High Mysteries Ep 5: Heath Hides A Secret? | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 5: Heath Hides A Secret? | Monster High. Monster High Mysteries is back for part 2 with a NEW bonus character - Heath Burns! Heath has to manage his flaming temper when he gets accused of hiding something!. 1:39 Tell the Truth vs. Unleash Flames of...
nickalive.net
The Chemistry of Death | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
The Chemistry of Death | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. The Chemistry of Death follows a forensic anthropologist as he helps local police in a race against time, when bodies begin turning up in the tranquil English countryside that he has recently made home. The six part series, based on Simon Beckett's bestselling novels, starts 19th January on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
nickalive.net
CBS Presents 'Harry: The Interview,' The First U.S. Telecast of the Duke of Sussex's Extensive Sit-Down With ITV Journalist Tom Bradby, To Air Saturday, Jan. 14
CBS PRESENTS “HARRY: THE INTERVIEW,” THE FIRST U.S. TELECAST OF THE DUKE OF SUSSEX’S EXTENSIVE SIT-DOWN WITH ITV JOURNALIST TOM BRADBY, TO AIR SATURDAY, JAN. 14. Paramount+ Will Feature an Extended Version of the Interview Immediately Streaming Following the West Coast Broadcast. CBS presents HARRY: THE INTERVIEW,...
nickalive.net
At Midnight | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
At Midnight | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. It's only a matter of time. At Midnight, a new romantic comedy starring Diego Boneta, Monica Barbaro, Whitney Cummings and Anders Holm, premieres 10th February on Paramount+. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your...
Comments / 0