Doug Leier: A big picture look at North Dakota winter fishing
When the first storm iced some parts of North Dakota, then followed with snow from inches to feet, a collective sigh could be heard from Williston to Wahpeton. After the snow was moved, those with a glass half-full attitude smiled with thoughts of ice fishing. There was more snow, more cold, but the hardy souls had seen this before.
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Ok, first and foremost I am NOT slamming these 5 places I chose, I only intend on pointing out... ...that there are some cities in North Dakota that at some point or another...ummm...lack scenery. Unpicturesque if you will. They STILL have their own unique personality, somewhere in their town. For instance, one of the cities I chose has probably THE most incredible hockey arena in the country, the scenery inside and outside this sporting spectacle is downright breathtaking - however, the Unpicturesque views are definitely close by. So, no doubt you may disagree with me on some of my choices, but you'll for sure find yourself nodding your head when you recognize where the ( yawn ) pictures were taken. Put it this way, maybe this gallery will prepare you and your family for the next time you take a road trip, and drive through these North Dakota cities.
Borrowed Bucks permanently closes Bismarck location
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck is officially closing its doors for good. According to the popular bar and nightclub, the decision has been made following an announcement that they would only be open on weekends. Bucks will be remembered for its fun nighttime atmosphere as well as its annual Bucks for […]
The Peluso Report: Strength in Numbers
Fishing for walleyes remains best during low-light hours and when the clouds roll in over Devils Lake. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. We have been lucky with the weather lately here in North Dakota and I probably jinxed it for everyone, but honestly, it’s been pretty darn good. We...
The 6 Newest Towns Established In North Dakota
As we learned yesterday if you read my stories, most of the towns created in North Dakota were established in the late 1800s' when the railroads started working their way west. The oldest established city in North Dakota is Pembina. The towns along the Red River however like Fargo, Grand...
KX Conversation: North Dakota Caves
During the conversation, Murphy discussed what our caves tell us about North Dakota, what erosional pipes are, what the caves offer to plants and animals, what Native Americans and early settlers used them for, and if there are any undiscovered caves.
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
The cost of removing snow after the storms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that many areas of Bismarck are buried under snow. It’s also no surprise that plowing and hauling the remains of several winter storms costs a lot of money. The Public Works Street Department has devoted hundreds of hours to clearing snow...
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A pipeline project aiming to bring natural gas from Minnesota to eastern North Dakota is facing a delay. In 2021, North Dakota legislators approved $10 million for the state’s industrial commission to build a 14-mile pipeline that would supply the area with gas from Minnesota’s Viking Pipeline. State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said they discovered errors in an application last month that need to be corrected before awarding the funds.
AAA North Dakota leads effort to expand Move Over law
In North Dakota, an average of one vehicle is hit per month while sitting idling on the interstate or highway, according to state data from 2017-2021.
Electric vehicles make good secondary automobiles in North Dakota
Rafferty says in addition to electric vehicles being a cleaner option than gasoline-powered vehicles, government incentives can make the cost of an electric vehicle more affordable.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
Construction update on Mandan’s new Dale Pahlke Arena
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader got a first look at the new Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan. The new arena will feature several improvements including updated LED lighting, an area for a food truck court complete with electricity and water, a video board, covered grandstands, and better drainage for the arena.
Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair expands
The street fair normally draws more than 60,000 visitors downtown, featuring food, arts, and crafts.
Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
SOMEONE In ND Has A Winning Lottery Ticket-Time Is Running OUT!
Hey read the title of this story again slowly, I could be doing you a HUGE favor... ...first of all, I'll just get this out of the way, I know for a fact it's not me - darn it. The urgency of my message could bring you $150,000. Here is a fact, someone invested their hard-earned money and bought a Powerball ticket in North Dakota - let me stop right here, first of all, don't 99.9% of all humans that have a lottery ticket usually can't wait until the current numbers come out, am I right? I mean I have never heard of someone just putting their "Could be a gold nugget winner" off to the side and completely forgetting about it. So, with that being said, HURRY and look around to see if you have a lottery ticket you haven't checked yet.....Time is running out, literally.
North Dakota coal plant safety
When it comes to safety, North Dakota coal operators are some of the safest in the country.
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
North Dakota Has 3 Counties Among the Poorest In The Nation
Things are going pretty well in North Dakota. The population is on the uptick, businesses are thriving and the quality of life is pretty hard to beat in North Dakota. However, it's not all roses. According to World Population Review, the state of North Dakota has three counties that are among the poorest in the nation. This is really sad to see, and the 11th poorest county in all of the United States is just south of Bismarck Mandan.
