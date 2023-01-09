Surprise studio starts 2-part wall hanging class

Ground Floor Artists will play host to a two-session class in textural wall hanging with Pat O’Brien.

The sessions are from 9 a. m. to 1 p. m. Jan. 10 and 24 at Ground Floor, 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, Surprise.

The sessions are $55 per person and supplies are not included. Firing fees are included.

Students will create a textural wall hanging from their design combining textures and pattern by cutting and attaching clay elements that may be made from different colors of clay.

Students design and utilize a mounting technique for their wall hanging. Underglaze, clay, and tools are not provided.