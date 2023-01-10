Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks purchase CARS Tour
Asphalt Late Model series is under new ownership heading into the 2023 season. Four from the NASCAR industry have teamed up to purchase the late model series. Icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have formed an ownership group to purchase the series. 19 races remain...
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
JR Motorsports and Unilever Expand Partnership into 2023
JR Motorsports and Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of food, refreshments, home and personal care products, have reached a milestone as they extend their partnership into its 15th year in 2023, the team announced today. In addition, the organization confirmed that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual return to the Xfinity Series this season with a Unilever-branded No. 88 entry at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15) while full-time driver Justin Allgaier showcases Unilever primaries in six races with the No. 7 team.
gmauthority.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Drive No. 88 NASCAR Chevy In Bristol Xfinity Race
Dale Earnhardt Jr., former most popular Cup Series driver and current Xfinity Series team owner, announced that he will drive the No. 88 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the Xfinity Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2023. While paint schemes and other details have yet to be released,...
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Just Bought This Late Model Series With Three Other NASCAR Legends
For the last 25 years, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour has been a staple in regional late model racing. Founded by Jack McNelly in 1997, the series races on paved short tracks in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina from mid-March until early November. Now, thanks to its recent acquisition by NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, and Justin Marks, the CARS Tour just moved into the national spotlight.
Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions
Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
Chili Bowl Nationals Begin This Week, Lucas Oil Marks 15th Title Sponsor Race
Lucas Oil Products rings in the new year by celebrating its 15th annual title sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The beloved quarter-mile clay track contest, now in its 37th year, attracts elite drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models and drag racing, making the Chili Bowl a rare single event where fans can see their favorite athletes from across motorsports compete on the same track in an action-packed, exceptional face-off. The annual championship event will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream live on MAVTV on FloRacing on Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 p.m. EST with an encore presentation airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday, January 15.
Frankie Muniz Takes on 2023 ARCA Menards Series Championship in Rette Jones Racing No. 30 Ford Mustang
Global television, film star and professional motorsports athlete, Frankie Muniz, today announced that he will race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship beginning at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2023. “It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and...
The Coolest Entertainment Venue in Sports has a new Name – The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at Talladega Superspeedway
Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway. Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.
Breaking: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Retiring After 2023
Kevin Harvick will take a victory lap in 2023. This coming NASCAR season is expected to be the last for the 23-year racing veteran, per reports from The Athletic. Havrick is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday. Harvick, 47, is the oldest active driver at the Cup Series level. The ...
2023 Season Marks 40 Years of Late Model Stock Racing at South Boston Speedway
When South Boston Speedway opens its 2023 NASCAR racing season on Saturday afternoon, March 18 a new bit of history will unfold. The 2023 season will mark the 40th year of Late Model Stock Car Division racing at the historic Halifax County, Virginia speedway and a new division sponsor, Sentara Healthcare, will be on board.
Pocono Raceway retains Blue Verve Public Relations for the 2023 NASCAR Seasson
Pocono Raceway has retained Blue Verve Public Relations to handle the media and communications efforts for its NASCAR race weekend scheduled for July 21-23 at “The Tricky Triangle.”. This will be the second consecutive year that Blue Verve Public Relations, led by motorsports veteran Mike Zizzo, will collaborate with...
NASCAR: Adam Alexander to become the new lap-by-lap announcer for the Truck Series
Adam Alexander will reportedly become the new lap-by-lap announcer for the NASCAR Truck Series during the 2023 season, according to Motorsport.
Christian Rose Joins AM Racing for ARCA Championship Run in 2023
Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Martinsburg, West Virginia native Christian Rose has joined the organization and will compete for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship title beginning with next month’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023. The duo will launch their new...
Bijoy Garg Joins Jr III Racing in VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
Rising open wheel talent Bijoy Garg will join Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing for four rounds of the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) driving the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320. The new IMSA championship will feature two 40-minute sprint races each weekend that will see two classes in action with fields comprised of both LMP3 prototypes and GS-class machines. The first-ever VPSC race will take place at Daytona International Speedway as part of the Roar Before the 24 event January 20-22.
NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will race 2024 Indy 500, attempt ‘The Double’
Larson’s Indy 500 entry will be co-owned by McLaren Racing and Rick Hendrick, and carry title sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.
Autoweek.com
How a 1969 NASCAR Driver Strike Helped Richard Brickhouse Win at Talladega
In 1969, NASCAR president Bill France refused overtures from drivers about postponing the inaugural race at Talladega to give Firestone and Goodyear time to build tires that could handle the speeds and the new asphalt surface. France suggested in a drivers' meeting they didn’t have to race if they were...
NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick
“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
