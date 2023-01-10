PAW Patrol's Rubble is getting his very own show! Set to premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT), Rubble & Crew follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. To celebrate the brand new series, Nickelodeon has launched the official Rubble & Crew YouTube channel!

