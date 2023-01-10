Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
CNET
2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Renews 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' For a New Season
PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS FAN-FAVORITE “CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION”. Series Is Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. New Episodes Drop Weekly on Thursdays, Exclusively on Paramount+. Jan. 12, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that the hit original crime series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION has been renewed for another season. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
bleedingcool.com
Teen Wolf Cast Share Their Feelings on Movie Reunion in New Featurette
With the film set to premiere on January 26th, the cast of Teen Wolf discusses what it's like reuniting for Paramount+'s movie sequel. For some, two weeks might be a long time to wait for their show to return for a new season. But when you're talking about a series returning after having been off of our screens for years, fourteen days feels like three blinks of an eye. We're pretty sure that's how Teen Wolf fans have been feeling, having waited six years for their show to stage a movie return. And that's exactly what they're getting on January 26th with the release of Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie. For this go-around, we get to take a break from looking at the film to focus on the returning cast and what it's been like for them to return to "the hunt" once more.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
epicstream.com
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Teases More Returning Next Generation and "Adjacent" Characters
Star Trek fans can expect a few more returning Star Trek: The Next Generation and "adjacent" characters in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Showrunner Terry Matalas teased the returns during Monday's Star Trek: Picard Season 3 panel at the TCA 2023 winter press tour. Fans have known for months that the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite in Star Trek: Picard's final season (Or is it?). However, the NYCC trailer for the season brought some surprises, including that Brent Spiner isn't playing Data (who died in Star Trek: Nemesis), but Data's evil brother, Lore. The trailer also revealed that Dr. Moriarity (played by Daniel Davis) is back, which few if any fans saw coming. But there may be more on the way.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the 21st Century’s most underrated horror franchises lurks in the shadows of unsettling renewed acclaim
No horror series boasts a 100 percent success rate when it comes to undeniable top-tier quality, but if that third installment ever escapes from development and becomes a reality, then Creep is well within reach of going down in the history books as one of the modern era’s finest trilogies of any genre.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Golden Globe As Netflix Becomes First Streaming Service To Win Feature Animation Category
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, directed by del Toro and stop-motion vet Mark Gustafson for Netflix, won the Golden Globe for best animated feature, a first in the category for a streaming service. Taking the stage, del Toro enthused how happy he was being back at the event in person: “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?”More from The Hollywood ReporterZendaya Wins, But Isn't There to Accept, Golden Globe for 'Euphoria'Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Golden Globe Win to "All Who Came Before Me Who Look Like Me"Jeremy Allen White, in Best Actor in a TV Comedy Speech, Tells 'The Bear' Team...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
The latest misfire from a fallen horror favorite makes a deal with the devil on streaming
Once upon a time, Neil Marshall was singled out as one of the horror genre’s fastest-rising young talents, which was completely fair when his first two features were Dog Soldiers and The Descent, each of which found massive levels of support among critics, audiences, and gorehounds in general. Sadly, he’s never truly managed to recapture that form, with The Reckoning another disappointment.
startattle.com
Mandrake (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A probation officer, Cathy Madden, is tasked with rehabilitating a notorious k—er named ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society following a two-decade sentence. Startattle.com – Mandrake 2022. Genre : Horror. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director : Lynne Davison. Production : Village Films. Distributor...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
nickalive.net
'Last King Of The Cross,' Paramount+ Australian Original Series. Exclusively Streaming Friday, 17 February On Paramount+ Australia
Nothing Is Worth More Than Blood. Last King Of The Cross. Paramount+ Australian Original Series. Exclusively Streaming Friday, 17 February On Paramount+. Streaming exclusively on Australia’s premier streaming service from Friday, 17 February, comes Paramount+ Australian original series Last King Of The Cross, an operatic story of two brothers, John (Lincoln Younes) and Sam Ibrahim (Claude Jabbour) who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
nickalive.net
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Have you seen Maddie Nears? Peyton List stars in new series School Spirits, coming to Paramount+ 10th March. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The...
