Read full article on original website
Related
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland lawmakers propose gun control bills from ghost guns to public places ban
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A series of gun control proposals are before the General Assembly this year, including a unique approach to address ghost guns. Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-District 46, said he considers public safety a priority. "It is a top primary concern for us. It has been, it...
Anthony Brown talks priorities as Maryland's new Attorney General
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general last week, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
Virginia Republican wants to count fetuses as passengers in carpool lanes
A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.
dcnewsnow.com
More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC
While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
Digital Collegian
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled Maryland advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007. As advocates made meaningful advances...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia
The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn't be able to carry the guns even if they aren't loaded.
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
Morrissey introduces bill to ban public carry of high-capacity rifles in Virginia
A Virginia legislator has introduced legislation that would ban residents from carrying high-capacity rifles and some pistols in public, whether concealed or openly displayed.
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
New Subvariant Likely to Take Over in Virginia, Says VCU Doc
New Subvariant Likely to Take Over in Virginia, Says VCU Doc
WBOC
Analysis Projects Recreational Marijuana to be Billion Dollar Industry in Maryland Within Two Years
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new analysis from Cannabis Policy Project Consulting projects recreational marijuana will be a $1B industry in Maryland within two years of legalization. When the statewide referendum passed in November, lawmakers knew it would be a quick turnaround to figure out the parameters of that legalization. State...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
Washingtonian.com
The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters
A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity
BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity. The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children. Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."The American...
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
Comments / 0