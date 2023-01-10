ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 37

Cherie Jerkins
3d ago

this mess is ridiculous they need to do start doing something with these people locking them up and throwing the key away for a long time stop letting them have these low bails

Reply(1)
21
gma
2d ago

Things need to change. Longer sentences are needed. If overcrowded prisons are the problem, enact death penalties (that happen SHORTLY after the finding of guilt) for murderers & child predators that are caught red handed thru video or confessions or absolute proof of crime. There needs to be a strict precedence set to make an impact to make these criminals think twice before committing crimes. Put it to a vote & change WI laws - death penalty - yea or nay.

Reply(5)
11
red sparrow
3d ago

Three winners!! Probably drug users, can barely keep their eyes open. People need to stay off crack and get a job. Instead of terrorizing innocent people. Totally disgusting 🤢🤮

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards

MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

80th and Hampton shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 80th Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened around 6:20 a.m. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walgreens, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 2:12 p.m. Dec. 20. Retail theft. Police issued a citation for retail theft at Walmart, W190 N9855 Appleton Avenue, at 7:56 p.m. Dec. 19.
GERMANTOWN, WI
b93radio.com

Argument, Alcohol End Man in Jail

A Milwaukee Man is “sleeping it off” in the Sheboygan County Jail this morning after attacking a Random Lake woman in her home. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Tuesday night after Kevin Datsun showed up at a woman’s house, drunk, and upset about an argument he’d had with his mother. He began attacking the woman, and when she called Police, he then threatened to stab her.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
kfornow.com

Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: Death by antifreeze

KENOSHA, Wis. - 15 years ago, Mark Jensen was convicted of poisoning his wife with antifreeze and suffocating her. Now, Jensen is getting another chance to prove he's innocent. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the retrial. Bill walks us through the case and why Mark Jensen is on trial for his wife's death a quarter-century ago. Plus, you'll learn about the key evidence jurors won't see as they decide if Julie Jensen's death was murder or suicide.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
WADSWORTH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal worker killed, man charged waives hearing

MILWAUKEE - One of three people federally charged in connection to Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross' death appeared in court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Charles Ducksworth's attorney waived his preliminary hearing, the appearance lasting only three minutes. The attorney and family declined to comment. A 29-page federal criminal complaint details how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers

MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, family sues department: 'They lied'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is having a hard time getting ahold of public records after a man died during a run-in with police on Aug. 26, 2022. The family of that man, DeShaunte Adams, has now filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department. Police said Adams shot himself...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy