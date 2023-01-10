this mess is ridiculous they need to do start doing something with these people locking them up and throwing the key away for a long time stop letting them have these low bails
Things need to change. Longer sentences are needed. If overcrowded prisons are the problem, enact death penalties (that happen SHORTLY after the finding of guilt) for murderers & child predators that are caught red handed thru video or confessions or absolute proof of crime. There needs to be a strict precedence set to make an impact to make these criminals think twice before committing crimes. Put it to a vote & change WI laws - death penalty - yea or nay.
Three winners!! Probably drug users, can barely keep their eyes open. People need to stay off crack and get a job. Instead of terrorizing innocent people. Totally disgusting 🤢🤮
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Comments / 37