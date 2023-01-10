ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 14

Dave Schleiger
3d ago

So,you can charge $500 to $800 a month for a room for a few bucks off your property tax ,but then pay it back in income taxes.Great deal for the state while you take your chances on renting you home to a stranger. There is a reason for the vacancy rate they state.Don't you watch Judge Judy?

camoJ
3d ago

They need to make buildings that used to be stores or office buildings into affordable housing. It may work for some people but I couldn't do it. I like rural living because I don't like people that well...

Joe Cook
2d ago

If your smart dont do it cause once thetre established in your home,by that I mean receiving mail there, its hard to just boot them out with out going the legal route once they establish residency... And if your house gets tore up youll be the on the repairs..e who has to pay for all

KGW

How to make the most of Oregon's new home energy tax credits

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, the federal government made an unprecedented $369 billion investment in fighting climate change, and a decent chunk of those dollars will go straight to consumers in the form of tax credits to incentivize home energy efficiency.
OREGON STATE
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
lebanonlocalnews.com

Pacific Power rate increases announced

The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power customers, which became effective Jan. 1. The increases were announced prior to the new year. They stem from decisions in two proceedings: an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility; and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants

Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday.  The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February

Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
OREGON STATE
Madoc

U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered Records

As a result of the investigation, the U.S. Department of Labour recovered $188,354 in back wages and damages for the affected workers at his Portland establishment. According to the U.S Department of Labour, In 2018, Miguel Chi-dzul fell victim to wage theft and the US Department of Labor investigators determined that his then-employer routinely altered time records to hide the fact that he wasn’t paid for all hours worked, overtime wages. The investigation by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division recouped $831 in back overtime wages for Miguel Chi-dzul as part of its $14,758 recovery for four workers.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots

After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
kptv.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket claimed in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene winner of Tuesday’s $1 million Mega millions ticket has claimed their prize after matching five of the six numbers drawn, according to Oregon Lottery. The ticket, sold at Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road on Monday, was sold to Zehao C.,...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Portland's top cops talk public safety with business leaders

Preparations for a big celebration are underway - the Year of the Rabbit is nearly here as we welcome in the Lunar New Year. Alaska Airlines and the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new partnership on Thursday. Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails. Updated: 15 hours...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws

The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis

Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
OREGON STATE

