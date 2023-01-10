ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament: Check out winners of Monday's first-round games

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
WLKY.com

Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo

On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football

ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
leoweekly.com

If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?

Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
footballscoop.com

Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff

Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Michael C. Jones, 71

Michael C. Jones, 71, of Mammoth Cave passed away Jan. 9, 2023 at his home. The Louisville native was a retired Bellsouth Telephone lineman and a US Army National Guard veteran. He was a son of the late Robert M. Jones Sr. and Dorothy Beck Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Jones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Stops Along Louisville’s Eclectic Whiskey Row

Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail — the famed countryside ramble connecting the region’s major distilleries — is a well-known caper for visitors to Louisville. But many people don’t realize you can tour and taste the wares of many of the same great bourbon makers without leaving the city.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY

