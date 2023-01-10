Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament: Check out winners of Monday's first-round games

Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss vs the Tigers:
WLKY.com
Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo
On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
Card Chronicle
Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football
ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
leoweekly.com
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?
Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff
Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
k105.com
Michael C. Jones, 71
Michael C. Jones, 71, of Mammoth Cave passed away Jan. 9, 2023 at his home. The Louisville native was a retired Bellsouth Telephone lineman and a US Army National Guard veteran. He was a son of the late Robert M. Jones Sr. and Dorothy Beck Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Jones.
Dr. King's ties to Louisville
Recognizing Louisville's connections to Martin Luther King Jr. — including the March on Frankfort and A.D. King.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Stops Along Louisville’s Eclectic Whiskey Row
Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail — the famed countryside ramble connecting the region’s major distilleries — is a well-known caper for visitors to Louisville. But many people don’t realize you can tour and taste the wares of many of the same great bourbon makers without leaving the city.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
