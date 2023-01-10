Read full article on original website
Tara Smits-Sonne
3d ago
Just what Oregon needs, more of the same insanity and BS!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
kptv.com
Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
Bill to Change Oregon-Idaho Border Gets Read in Oregon Senate
The Greater Idaho movement in Oregon keeps inching along. According to information released by the Greater Idaho movement, a bill proposing Oregon begin discussions with Idaho about allowing 15 counties to join the Gem State has been read in the Oregon Senate this week. The Greater Idaho movement began a...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Looking back at the Lewis and Clark Exposition
Portland's first and only world's fair drew more than a million visitors
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
kpic
Greater Idaho Bill read on Oregon senate floor
A bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon senate yesterday. State senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor of the bill. The bill notes that, of the 15 rural, conservative counties...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum’s $3.5 million mansion for sale in West Linn
The mansion of former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, is now up for sale. The West Linn residence is listed at $3.5 million and is nearly 1.3 acres.
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
Oregon's population declines by over 16,000 in one year
The state of Oregon has been increasing its population since 1983, yet from July 2021 to July 2022, it has lost over 16,000 residents according to an OPB article written by April Ehrlich on December 25, 2022.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
KATU.com
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in...
