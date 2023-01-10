ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 6

Tara Smits-Sonne
3d ago

Just what Oregon needs, more of the same insanity and BS!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
PORTLAND, OR
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Greater Idaho Bill read on Oregon senate floor

A bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon senate yesterday. State senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor of the bill. The bill notes that, of the 15 rural, conservative counties...
OREGON STATE
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented

114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy