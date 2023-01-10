Read full article on original website
Jackson State ‘still the standard’ says T.C. Taylor
Jackson State is moving forward in its post-Deion Sanders era as its new head coach makes his stamp on the program. The post Jackson State ‘still the standard’ says T.C. Taylor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Bulldogs fall to Jackson State on the road 72-64
JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama A&M men’s basketball (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) fell to Jackson State (4-12, 3-0 SWAC), 72-64, inside the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on Monday evening, despite three double figure scorers in the ball game. After a three from Jackson State to open the game, the...
WLBT
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller has been selected as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All Star Game. Fuller, who is the assistant athletics director at Gulfport High School, was selected to the all-star game on Tuesday. Fuller had a coaching career that expanded over 30 years including 17 years as...
theclintoncourier.net
Lott receives Medgar Evers Award
The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
Hinds County to appoint person to fill Toni Johnson’s seat on election commission
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson dodged jail time after she pled guilty to embezzling county funds on Monday. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors must now appoint someone in Johnson’s place until someone is elected to the District 2 office. Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said they hope a […]
Forget frogs. Mississippi man pushes for center against extinction of young black males.
Can an educational community center prevent the extinction of young, black males? Brookhaven citizen Roy Smith says it can help. Inspired by an Animal Planet show about the extinction of animals, Smith appeared before the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen during its regular meeting Tuesday. “I’m starting where I left off...
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
WLBT
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
Mississippi has some amazing people and places — listen to this video for proof.
A Vicksburg resident walked into one of Mississippi’s most beautiful treasures and transformed the space with his amazing voice. Photographer Marty Kitrell sang “How Great Thou Art” inside the Illinois Memorial on the grounds of the Vicksburg Military Park and recorded the concert for social media. Kittrell...
WLBT
‘All this takes time’: Third-party manager tells judge Jackson water won’t improve overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Dallas-based engineering firm is expected to take over operations at Jackson’s water treatment plants next month, says the city’s recently appointed water manager. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin gave an update on his efforts to improve the city’s water system at a status...
deltanews.tv
Thursday Morning Forecast 1-12-23
Meteorologist Ashley Renee has your forecast. The severe t-storm warning for parts of Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren counties expired at 6:45am. The severe t-storm warning for parts of Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Scott and Leake counties will expire at 7:45am.
WLBT
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
WLBT
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
