ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Bulldogs fall to Jackson State on the road 72-64

JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama A&M men’s basketball (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) fell to Jackson State (4-12, 3-0 SWAC), 72-64, inside the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on Monday evening, despite three double figure scorers in the ball game. After a three from Jackson State to open the game, the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Lott receives Medgar Evers Award

The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police

We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

Thursday Morning Forecast 1-12-23

Meteorologist Ashley Renee has your forecast. The severe t-storm warning for parts of Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren counties expired at 6:45am. The severe t-storm warning for parts of Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Scott and Leake counties will expire at 7:45am.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy