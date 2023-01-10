(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO