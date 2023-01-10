Read full article on original website
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
valleynewslive.com
Indoor multi-use sports facility and aquatics center could soon come to Grand Forks
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks leaders held a meeting today to discuss the possibility of a brand new multi-use sports facility and aquatics center. Winter can feel long and summers feel short, that’s why a new multi-use facility is being proposed. It will provide year round training for kids and students.
KNOX News Radio
GF’s Wijetunga among 6 applicants for Higher Ed Board
Six people have applied for two positions on the eight-member North Dakota Board of Higher Education, including Altru cardiologist Dr. Mevan Wijetunga of Grand Forks. Other applicants include current board member Tim Mihalick of Minot…human resources consultant Curtis Biller of Fargo… Jamestown University engineering professor Katrina Christiansen… political consultant Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck… and Stanley Schauer of Bismarck, assessment director with the state Department of Public Instruction.
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Daughter of William "Butch" McGee thanks Grand Forks community following his death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found dead, clarify location where body was found
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you since Sunday morning, Grand Forks Police have no identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities tell WDAY Radio the man, now identified as...
kfgo.com
Woman charged with 9 felonies related to abuse, neglect at in-home daycare
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office has charged a West Fargo woman with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into possible child abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Miranda Sorlie, 42, is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and...
