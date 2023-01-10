ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock businesses feeling the impact of high grocery prices

By Tylisa Hampton
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuOId_0k931GFP00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the price of groceries soaring many are reevaluating their budgets, including local restaurant owners.

Taylor Fleming and her family are the owners of the Frontier Diner in Little Rock, she says her family took over the restaurant about 6 months ago and since then they’re seeing the price of food continue to rise.

Arkansas bill classifies drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions

“Hikes all across the board, I mean our biscuits went up in the last year by about 16 percent,” said Fleming.

Fleming says the prices have varied in food.

“Like our bacon for instance has gone up roughly 32 to 33 percent.” Fleming says as for eggs the price is also increasing, “not only doubling in price but tripling if not quadrupling which is hard.”

Darshita Desai and Swati Modasiya are the owners of Four Square Cafe and Gifts, they say they are also feeling the impact of the high food prices.

“We used to get milk for like $2 to $3 and right now it is $4 and $4.50, and eggs are usually something around $7 or $8 but now it is $14 to 15 dollars,” said Desai.

They’re looking to save money by using more than one vendor.

“One item is a little cheaper over here (vendor) and one item is a little cheaper over here (another vendor),” said Desai.

But they say it’s been hard to keep the doors open.

“Because of high prices we get less business,” said Modasiya.

Fleming says it’s not just the food that’s costing them but how it’s getting to their business.

“Fuel prices were so high there for a while that it was affecting the prices of our food and the same issues with staffing like drivers with the trucks,” said Fleming.

Fleming hopes things will level out soon but is not sure when that will be.

“Unfortunately that just leads to us having to increase our prices and play to the market,” said Fleming.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Camp Taco brings innovative twist to classic dishes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For some time now, we have heard of a restaurant that acts as the perfect combination of different cultures, 70s aesthetics, innovation, and good beer. Camp Taco has become a staple for so many in Central Arkansas since their grand opening nearly two years ago.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Majic 93.3

Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs

Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

Bagging Some Waterfalls – A Winter Trip

Arkansas is a waterfall-rich environment. After a bit of rainfall, the creeks rise and the waterfalls appear. Some are easily accessible from the side of a road and a few take a bit of a hike. Watching water fall over rocks, the relaxing sound, maybe it’s just the chance to sit quietly in the wilderness and watch the water do its work to cut through the rock and earth. Winter is a particularly good time of year to view waterfalls since the leaves are off and you can often get a better view.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today

A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Bucket List: The Oyster Bar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient

There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy