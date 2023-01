The body of a dead man was found inside a water tank while sheriff's deputies were searching for a missing persons investigation in Phelan. Two sheriff's deputies found the body at 5:44 p.m. on Monday in a water tank on property in the 6600 block of Highway 138 in the Cajon Valley. Deputies say they saw a ladder leaning against the water tank and found the man floating inside.

PHELAN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO