FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Suspect Arrested for October Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Detectives from the county’s Third District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 26-year-old Keshawn Simpson, of Silver Spring, for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in downtown Silver Spring last October. At approximately 10:36 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers from the Third District responded to the intersection of...
WTOP
Man arrested after McDonald’s stabbings in Silver Spring
A man is under arrest following a stabbing incident at a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this week. Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is suspected of stabbing three men inside the McDonald’s in the 8400 block of Colesville Road on Tuesday morning. All three victims suffered injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.
WUSA
Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 20, 2022) Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Vehicle-theft suspects in Wheaton lead police on chase resulting in injury, 2 crashes, 2 arrests, police say
Two suspects in the theft of a 2016 Chevy Equinox led Montgomery County police in a chase Wednesday that resulted in two crashes, one person’s minor injuries and two arrests. Ronald Hicks, 20, of Germantown and Moises Antonio Motto, 30, of Wheaton, were taken into custody after a pursuit...
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Armed Carjacking That Occurred Wednesday Morning
On 01/11/2023 at approximately 11:52 am, Takoma Park Police units were dispatched to 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue Takoma Park, for an armed robbery carjacking that just occurred at a gas station. Upon arrival, Officers met with victim, who advised he was robbed and carjacked by an unknown suspect, described as a black male about 6 “3” in height, wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing.
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
Halloween Killer Caught, Additional Suspects Still On The Loose, Police Say
Police are asking the public to come forward with information after at least one man was arrested in connection to a 2021 Halloween murder in Baltimore, officials announce. Ameer Gittens, 26, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021 murder of Antwan Andrews, who was found shot to death in the 3500 block of Leeds Street, authorities say.
VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police. PGPD observed a car recently reported stolen out of D.C. on Tuesday and stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Police searching for man who robbed bank with written note in Prince William County
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Woodbridge.
NBC Washington
Suspects Wanted in Shooting That Hurt 2 Young Children Getting Off Bus in DC
D.C. police released photos Thursday of the suspects involved in a shooting that wounded two young children as they stepped off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A Route 54 bus was going north on 14th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 4 p.m., when D.C. police...
Police: McDonald’s Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested 34-year-old Theodore Andrew Brandy in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Silver Spring. Three adult males were allegedly stabbed by Brandy on Tuesday morning inside a McDonald’s located at 8400 Colesville Rd., MCPD...
13-year-old along with 2 other minors arrested for stealing cars in Charles Co.
Patrol officers in Charles County recover three stolen cars and apprehend four suspects, all of whom were minors.
fox5dc.com
Series of car break-ins at Prince George's County apartment complex under investigation
Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are not investigating who was behind it. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details.
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
fox5dc.com
3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
mocoshow.com
Multiple Vehicles Broken-Into Overnight in Montgomery Village
Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the Cider Mill apartment complex in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Cir. in Montgomery Village. According to Montgomery County Police, “We responded to multiple calls of theft from auto. An adult male victim reported that between 01/10/223 6 p.m. and 1/11/23 5:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window of his Honda Accord and stole an airbag.” Information regarding the other vehicles that were broken into is not available at this time. We will post an update when additional information is released.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
