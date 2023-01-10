ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Man arrested after McDonald’s stabbings in Silver Spring

A man is under arrest following a stabbing incident at a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this week. Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is suspected of stabbing three men inside the McDonald’s in the 8400 block of Colesville Road on Tuesday morning. All three victims suffered injuries that were not believed to life-threatening.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate Armed Carjacking That Occurred Wednesday Morning

On 01/11/2023 at approximately 11:52 am, Takoma Park Police units were dispatched to 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue Takoma Park, for an armed robbery carjacking that just occurred at a gas station. Upon arrival, Officers met with victim, who advised he was robbed and carjacked by an unknown suspect, described as a black male about 6 “3” in height, wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: McDonald’s Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested 34-year-old Theodore Andrew Brandy in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Silver Spring. Three adult males were allegedly stabbed by Brandy on Tuesday morning inside a McDonald’s located at 8400 Colesville Rd., MCPD...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Multiple Vehicles Broken-Into Overnight in Montgomery Village

Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the Cider Mill apartment complex in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Cir. in Montgomery Village. According to Montgomery County Police, “We responded to multiple calls of theft from auto. An adult male victim reported that between 01/10/223 6 p.m. and 1/11/23 5:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window of his Honda Accord and stole an airbag.” Information regarding the other vehicles that were broken into is not available at this time. We will post an update when additional information is released.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

