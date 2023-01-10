ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PennLive.com

Eagles fans not happy with ‘stupid expensive’ playoff ticket prices. Here’s what it costs to get in

Jalen Hurts has been incredible and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to begin the playoffs at the NFC’s top-seed with real Super Bowl aspirations. Not because the team is 14-3 and having just a remarkable run, but because if they hope to get into the Linc to see the guys play they are going to have to take out a second mortgage. OK, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but ticket prices are seriously steep. According to multiple reports, the tickets, which went on sale Tuesday morning on Ticketmaster, start at $350. That’s just the starting price for the common, everyday dad who might have been wanting to surprise his son with a trip to check out the game. And, for most folks, that starting rate already prices them out.
PennLive.com

Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent

Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
PennLive.com

bet365 bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in bonus bet for sign-up

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this bet365 promo code, sports lovers who bet on any game this month can receive a Bet $1, Get $200 offer when you...
