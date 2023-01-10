Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
Related
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year."We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time."It's a great time to...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Philly Pub Is Officially Closing Its Doors
Some Philly residents and Guy Fieri are about to be extremely upset right now. One of the bars that were featured on season 11 of Guy Fieri’s show ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ on the Food Network is officially closing its doors in our area. It’s a pretty...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Phillymag.com
Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene
This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
Spread Bagelry Details Three New Locations Through Spring
Fresh on the heels of its upcoming opening in King of Prussia, Spread has plans to open outposts in Upper Dublin and Ambler around April.
Interior Designer Buys Chestnut Hill Home: ‘In About Five Seconds, I Knew This House Was for Me’
The Chestnut Hill home of interior designer Hannah Dee. Interior designer Hannah Dee was only halfheartedly scanning real estate listings for a new home when a friend in the business suggested a property he figured would speak to her artistic DNA. He was correct, as Terri Akman reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A New Way to View Art in Philadelphia, PA
There's an interesting art exhibit that is unlike anything you've seen. The exhibit is called Wonderspaces and is probably unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're like me, you may have a preconceived notion of what a visit to an art studio might be like. We've all seen scenes in movies where rich people, cocktail in hand, walk around a sterile-looking room with paintings hanging from walls. They stop to gaze at each painting and then move on.
2023’s Best Cities For Bagel Lovers – Philadelphia Ranks WHERE?!
Around here in the tri-state area, those delicious bread rounds are pretty much one of the major food groups. We all have our favorite spots to grab fresh bagels in all of its many delicious forms and varieties, for breakfast, lunch, brunch... maybe even grabbing a bagel sandwich for dinner sometimes!
Philadelphia, PA Has the 4th Worst Traffic Congestion in the US
Philadelphia, home to the Liberty Bell, Cheese Steaks, and traffic...a lot of traffic. They say the most important commodity we possess is time. These days, more than ever, we seem to have more to do, and less time to do it. If time is money, we're wasting a lot of...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Wood Fired Pizza's in Philadelphia
Top Picks For Philadelphia's Best Wood-Fired Pizza. Contemporary, industrial-feel pizzeria serving Neapolitan pies from a wood-burning brick oven. 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Osteria Philadelphia. Seasonal Italian menu of homemade plates of pasta, thin-crust pizzas & wood-grilled meats in a rustic space. 640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA...
Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall
Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
Phillymag.com
Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.
Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
thedp.com
New University City food hall to open in fall 2023, welcoming 16 vendors
New York City-based public market developer Urbanspace will open a new food hall across from 30th Street Station in University City in coordination with Brandywine Realty Trust. The food hall is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. Occupying over 13,000 square feet of indoor space, the food hall...
New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work
Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
wmmr.com
Pierre Robert Demonstrates How To Be A Great Radio Winner
Have you ever won a prize by calling into a radio station? Have you ever been listening to your favorite WMMR DJ when suddenly they give away a prize that you really, really want? And you call over and over again, whimpering with every busy signal. Just when you are about to give up hope, you call one more time and suddenly… a ring. It rings once, twice, and the voice that you were just listening to through the speakers is in your ear, talking to you and you alone, delivering those magical words: “CONGRATULATIONS, YOU HAVE WON!”
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0