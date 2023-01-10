ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year."We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time."It's a great time to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene

This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

A New Way to View Art in Philadelphia, PA

There's an interesting art exhibit that is unlike anything you've seen. The exhibit is called Wonderspaces and is probably unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're like me, you may have a preconceived notion of what a visit to an art studio might be like. We've all seen scenes in movies where rich people, cocktail in hand, walk around a sterile-looking room with paintings hanging from walls. They stop to gaze at each painting and then move on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Wood Fired Pizza's in Philadelphia

Top Picks For Philadelphia's Best Wood-Fired Pizza. Contemporary, industrial-feel pizzeria serving Neapolitan pies from a wood-burning brick oven. 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Osteria Philadelphia. Seasonal Italian menu of homemade plates of pasta, thin-crust pizzas & wood-grilled meats in a rustic space. 640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
BROOMALL, PA
Phillymag.com

Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.

Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work

Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

Pierre Robert Demonstrates How To Be A Great Radio Winner

Have you ever won a prize by calling into a radio station? Have you ever been listening to your favorite WMMR DJ when suddenly they give away a prize that you really, really want? And you call over and over again, whimpering with every busy signal. Just when you are about to give up hope, you call one more time and suddenly… a ring. It rings once, twice, and the voice that you were just listening to through the speakers is in your ear, talking to you and you alone, delivering those magical words: “CONGRATULATIONS, YOU HAVE WON!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
