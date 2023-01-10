ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect accused beating a 77-year-old woman and throwing her down the stairs of her Mililani home during a violent home invasion. It happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday on Awiki Street in a neighborhood next to the Mililani Golf Course. Law enforcement...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers needs volunteers to help answer tip line calls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 40 years, volunteers at Honolulu CrimeStoppers have helped catch criminals thanks to the public's help. Now the nonprofit organization is looking for more people to answer the call to serve the community. Calls to the tip line come into a small office in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Moszkowicz sworn in as Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Former Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz was sworn in as the County of Hawaiʻi's police chief in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Hilo. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission selected Moszkowicz in mid-December after a brief search for the department's leader. Moszkowicz served as a major...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI

