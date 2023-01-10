Read full article on original website
East Grand Rapids school board member resigns, district seeking applicants to fill seat
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A seat on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education is up for grabs following the resignation of a trustee this week. Board member Brad Laackman submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, president Mike Reid told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. Laackman, who was serving as the board’s treasurer, cited personal reasons for his resignation, Reid said.
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
wkzo.com
KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
More changes in Ottawa County after new Allendale BOE takes over
The Allendale Public Schools Board of Education enacted a controversial change on Monday and signaled similar measures could be taken at future meetings.
Retired college professor vows to speak at every Ottawa County board meeting the next 2 years
WEST OLIVE, MI — In a sea of public speakers at the first two Ottawa County board of commissioners meetings this year, one resident promises to keep coming back meeting after meeting. Walter Davis, 80, said he will be in attendance and participate in public comment at every single...
wgvunews.org
Residents voice their disapproval at Ottawa County Board meeting
One week after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several “surprising” changes to its local government, a number of area residents Tuesday voiced their disapproval. The newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, made up of 10 Republicans and 1 Democrat, reportedly “shocked” a number of county officials...
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
WZZM 13
'STILL Where You Belong': Community members band together against newly-elected county commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than a week after the newly-elected county commissioners in Ottawa County took many by surprise with significant leadership changes, community members are banding together to work behind the scenes. "People are asking 'what is going on? 'What can I do? Are people looking into...
Aquinas College lockdown lifted
Aquinas College has been placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rehmann makes promotions, begins 2023 under new CEO
A financial services and advisory firm entered the new year with multiple leadership and personnel changes. Rehmann, which is headquartered in Troy and has several West Michigan offices, recently appointed more than 40 employees to new positions across 13 office locations and transitioned to new leadership under CEO Stacie Kwaiser.
Ottawa County board’s pick for new health officer has supporters, opponents
WEST OLIVE, MI — To some, Ottawa County’s pick to lead the health department is a needed change in response to the restrictions and mandates that were instituted during the height of the pandemic. To others, Nate Kelly’s public stances criticizing mask mandates and social distancing are alarming....
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Holland gives voters final say on proposed waterfront development
On Wednesday, the Holland City Council took the next step in a potential development project, which would allow for the construction of hotels, mixed-use buildings, and a marina for cruise ships.
Family of Wyoming student addresses school board alleged of racist acts: 'I'm disgusted'
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Public reacts to controversial decisions at Ottawa County Board meeting
In the public’s first chance to sound off on controversial decisions, about three dozen speakers took the podium offering everything from harsh criticism to staunch support.
See the 6 surprise resolutions passed by Ottawa County’s new board
WEST OLIVE, MI – The new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners passed six surprising motions that upended the county government’s leadership during the body’s first meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3. In all, the newly seated board – which leans further right than its predecessors – passed these six...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses
Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
Historic, riverfront Grand Rapids building to be renovated for apartments, offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based construction and development firm is seeking up to $500,000 in incentives to transform a three-building complex on Front Avenue NW along the Grand River into 16 apartments and office space. The project at 974 Front Ave. NW will renovate and breathe new...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Kent County denied grant to help purchase 272-acre Cannonsburg ski hill, outdoor recreation area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s bid to potentially purchase the 272-acre Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area has hit a hiccup after the state denied a $5 million grant request that would’ve helped fund the purchase. “We are disappointed but remain committed to working with our board...
