ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

East Grand Rapids school board member resigns, district seeking applicants to fill seat

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A seat on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education is up for grabs following the resignation of a trustee this week. Board member Brad Laackman submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, president Mike Reid told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. Laackman, who was serving as the board’s treasurer, cited personal reasons for his resignation, Reid said.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Residents voice their disapproval at Ottawa County Board meeting

One week after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several “surprising” changes to its local government, a number of area residents Tuesday voiced their disapproval. The newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, made up of 10 Republicans and 1 Democrat, reportedly “shocked” a number of county officials...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Rehmann makes promotions, begins 2023 under new CEO

A financial services and advisory firm entered the new year with multiple leadership and personnel changes. Rehmann, which is headquartered in Troy and has several West Michigan offices, recently appointed more than 40 employees to new positions across 13 office locations and transitioned to new leadership under CEO Stacie Kwaiser.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses

Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy