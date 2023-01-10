Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship
ATHENS, Ga — For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Commanders make big personnel firing
After failing to produce a winning season for the sixth straight year, the Washington Commanders are shaking up the snow globe a bit. The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they are firing their offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons in charge of the offense. Head coach Ron Rivera released a statement in which he... The post Commanders make big personnel firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Florida State Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Player, Father Of NFL Star
The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff in 2023. The team is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the program's new secondary coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. Surtain, the father of Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, ...
ESPN Announces Stunning National Championship TV Ratings
If you stuck around until the end of the National Championship between Georgia and TCU last night, it's likely that one of the following three things occurred. One, you lost the TV remote - an understandable excuse. Or, perhaps, some wagers were on the line. If it wasn't either of ...
Yardbarker
Ron Washington adamant that Vaughn Grissom will work out for Braves
The kid that Braves Country is going to be watching in 2023 is Vaughn Grissom. He is 22 years old with 41 games under his belt and will be stepping in for an All-Star, Gold Glove veteran in Dansby Swanson for a team with World Series aspirations. The Braves have regularly turned to younger inexperienced players, and more often than not, it’s worked out — Austin Riley, Michael Harris, etc. But sometimes it doesn’t always work out — Christian Pache. Well, Ron Washington is adamant that Vaughn Grissom will work out for the Braves.
Breaking: NFL Announces Location For Potential Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
For 10 days, the NFL has been dealing with the fallout from its cancelation of the Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The Monday Night Football matchup was suspended and later called off after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
What level QB could Falcons add in free agency this offseason?
The question isn’t if the Atlanta Falcons are going to bring in a quarterback during the offseason but what type of role they want that QB to fill.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022
With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
New York Jets make major coaching decision
The New York Jets had a terrible end to their 2022-23 season, ultimately losing the last six games of the season to miss out on the postseason for the 11th consecutive year. This skid was in large part due to the struggles of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense as a whole, and a Read more... The post New York Jets make major coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Considered a top HS basketball talent in NJ, Dylan Harper does it all on and off the court
RAMSEY – It’s midterm exams week at Don Bosco and Dylan Harper is focused more on books than basketball. “It’s a long week, a lot of studying,” Harper said following Monday’s exams in physics and theology. “After practice, it’s going home and a lot of studying.” Harper, a 6-foot-6 junior from Franklin Lakes, is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines
Yep, that's right. The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, even though, according to some prognosticators, they have no business being in the postseason. But here they are, about to face the Minnesota Vikings, the third-seeded team in the NFC tournament and...
