It's been a weird season for the Vikings' defense. Employing a brand new scheme in the first year under coordinator Ed Donatell, Minnesota allowed more yards than all but one team and more points than all but two. From weeks 10 to 16, they gave up over 400 yards in six of seven games. And yet, they finished right in the middle of the league — 16th — in defensive EPA, largely because they created takeaways at a high level and stepped up on third downs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO