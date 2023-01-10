Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner?
JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a...
Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023
Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones announced on Wednesday morning he will put off the NFL for another year and return to Columbus for his extra season of eligibility in 2023. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
‘Our Time to Shine:’ Ed Donatell Believes Vikings’ Defense Will Step Up in the Playoffs
It's been a weird season for the Vikings' defense. Employing a brand new scheme in the first year under coordinator Ed Donatell, Minnesota allowed more yards than all but one team and more points than all but two. From weeks 10 to 16, they gave up over 400 yards in six of seven games. And yet, they finished right in the middle of the league — 16th — in defensive EPA, largely because they created takeaways at a high level and stepped up on third downs.
Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’
For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 18?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds & Betting Lines: Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Familiarity is the theme for the NFL Wild Card Weekend odds this year, as three teams in this opening round are division foes and the other three matchups feature clubs that have already squared off on the field this season.
Bernie Kosar Apologizes For Betting Controversy That Cost His Browns Radio Gig
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Former Cleveland Browns star QB Bernie Kosar apologized Monday night on his weekly podcast after the NFL team fired him from his radio work for the club for violating team and NFL rules prohibiting him from placing a legal sports bet.
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
Report: Broncos Set Date for In-Person Interview With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos entered this first week post-Black Monday with a purported frontrunner to fill their head-coaching vacancy. That candidate is Michigan head coach John Harbaugh, who had a two-plus-hour virtual interview with the Broncos on Monday. But the rumors of Harbaugh being the frontrunner haven't dissuaded the Broncos from...
Cowboys Triple Boost for Playoffs? Update on 3 Starters vs. Bucs
There is no denying that the Dallas Cowboys ended their season on a whimper following their 26-6 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Despite that, though, they are still in the playoffs and can vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career. They will do so with key reinforcements likely on the way in Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz.
Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022
With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines
Yep, that's right. The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, even though, according to some prognosticators, they have no business being in the postseason. But here they are, about to face the Minnesota Vikings, the third-seeded team in the NFC tournament and...
