The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
How Will Razorback Fans Experience the Longhorn Network in the Future?
With Texas coming into the SEC presumably in 2024, one of the biggest questions hanging over the agreement is whether Arkansas fans are going to watch games on the mythical Longhorn Network. I say mythical because, while I have never actually seen it in person bouncing between Arkansas and Texas...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 18?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?
The Cleveland Browns are going to do everything they can in order to maximize quarterback Deshaun Watson in the coming years, including looking at every avenue to upgrade the weapons he's throwing the ball. One potential option that might hit free agency could be Robert Woods, coming off of a miserable season with the Tennessee Titans.
Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023
Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones announced on Wednesday morning he will put off the NFL for another year and return to Columbus for his extra season of eligibility in 2023. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close...
BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report. He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter during this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’
For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds & Betting Lines: Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Familiarity is the theme for the NFL Wild Card Weekend odds this year, as three teams in this opening round are division foes and the other three matchups feature clubs that have already squared off on the field this season.
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner?
JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a...
Bills Present ‘Uncharted’ Emotion vs. Dolphins in Wild Card, Says Mike McDaniel
Under normal circumstances, there's hardly any reason to feel excited headed into Orchard Park in the middle of January to face these Buffalo Bills in the postseason. But as Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel puts it, these waters are "uncharted," though he hardly views this as a negative headed into Sunday's Wild Card meeting at Buffalo. The emotions at Highmark Stadium as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover should seemingly favor the home team, but McDaniel says that, if anything, the circumstances make it a level emotional playing field.
Report: Broncos Set Date for In-Person Interview With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos entered this first week post-Black Monday with a purported frontrunner to fill their head-coaching vacancy. That candidate is Michigan head coach John Harbaugh, who had a two-plus-hour virtual interview with the Broncos on Monday. But the rumors of Harbaugh being the frontrunner haven't dissuaded the Broncos from...
Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
Cowboys Triple Boost for Playoffs? Update on 3 Starters vs. Bucs
There is no denying that the Dallas Cowboys ended their season on a whimper following their 26-6 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Despite that, though, they are still in the playoffs and can vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career. They will do so with key reinforcements likely on the way in Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz.
