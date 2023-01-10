ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

3 new sunspots could send dangerous X-class solar flares toward Earth

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuRfG_0k92zC7D00
Image: lukszczepanski/Adobe

Earth could be the recipient of dangerous solar flares soon, according to new reports. Spaceweather.com says that three new sunspots have been discovered on the surface of the Sun, all with unstable magnetic fields labeled “delta class” because of how active and unstable they are at the moment.

The three sunspots are named AR3181, AR3182, and AR3183, and are currently all facing Earth. Despite the distance between our planet and the star it orbits, these dangerous solar flares can wreak havoc on Earth’s magnetic field, causing disruptions with GPS signals, electronics, and more.

The unfortunate thing about these three new sunspots, though, is the possibility that they could generate very dangerous solar flares that reach the X-class rating. These are major solar events that can cause long-lasting radiation storms in the upper atmosphere, which can trigger radio blackouts around the entire world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRrrb_0k92zC7D00
A sunspot captured by the Inouye Solar Telescope. Image source: NSO/AURA/NSF

Fortunately, the chance of an X-class solar flare triggering is only 25 percent. However, these three sunspots have a 40 percent chance of triggering dangerous M-class solar flares, which are medium-sized and can cause brief radio blackouts around Earth’s polar regions. They’re still dangerous, despite not being as strong as X-class flares.

Normally dangerous solar flares are also given a number. For example, a powerful solar flare that blasted out of the Sun in April of 2022 was classified as an X2.2, with the most powerful ever recorded being classified as an X28 when it hit back in 2003.

Solar flares can reach massive distances when they are released, too. The Sun previously blasted out a solar flare that shot over 2.2 million miles into space, unleashing plasma and solar energy in a beautiful but terrifying burst. And these events aren’t likely to stop anytime soon, as the Sun is reaching the more active point of its 11-year cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky

The first meteor shower of the year will delight skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Freethink

Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more

In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
CNN

What to expect from tonight's wolf moon

January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy