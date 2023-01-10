ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sam Howell vs. Aaron Rodgers as Commanders QB?

By Adam Schultz
Commander Country

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHP2p_0k92yVfz00

Sam Howell led the Commanders to a win over the Dallas Cowboys in his first regular-season start, but will he be the leading man in 2023? And what about Aaron Rodgers?

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell put his best foot forward in the 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field on Sunday. Howell showed glimpses of what he could offer the offense next year that left receiver Jahan Dotson impressed .

Coach Ron Rivera wanted Carson Wentz to give the offense a spark...he couldn't, but Howell certainly did. Was his performance vs. Dallas enough to convince Rivera to instill him as the starter next season?

​“Well, I'll definitely say he’ll be QB, won't give you a number yet," Rivera said.  "We’ll get through the evaluation process this week.''

OK, as long as we're talking "numbers,'' should we also mention that oddsmakers are once again connecting Washington to the perennially disgruntled Packers legend Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers is 39, has a bloated contract, and seems in a constant state of the contemplation of retirement. And yet, those oddsmakers ...

Hey, with neither Wentz nor Taylor Heinicke doing enough to cement them into being the full-time starter next season? Well, it promises to be an interesting offseason in the nation's capital .

As far as Howell's performance against the Cowboys, Rivera liked what he saw.

“He did things that we believed he can, (things) he’s capable of," Rivera said. "Kinda glad that he got an opportunity to start and get that out of the way, so next year he won't be as much of a rookie.”

​In his first start, Howell sprayed the ball around, completing 11 of his 19 passes for 169 yards, and threw a touchdown and an interception . He also utilized his running ability, picking up 35 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

While it is hard to make a final decision on Howell based on one performance, he did his chances no harm by embarrassing the Cowboys and endearing himself to the fans and his teammates. But those same fans surely want a full examination of all options at QB.

And not just the ones who are presently on the roster.

