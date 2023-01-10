All Lakers Expert Predictions for Monday Night's Game Against the Denver Nuggets

The Lakers are going to need a miracle on Monday.

The Lakers find themselves as huge underdogs for Monday night's game in Denver against the Nuggets. The Lakers entered the day with a tall task ahead of them, taking on the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in Denver. Things only got worse when LeBron James was downgraded to questionable , and then shortly after ruled out with left ankle soreness.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week isn't the only player the Lakers are missing, though. Anthony Davis remains out, although the team got a positive update on him on Monday. Also on the injury report are Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. The Lakers are as shorthanded as they've been in a while.

With all that being said, we at All Lakers are going to make some expert predictions for today's game, including a bold one from each of us. Let's jump right in:

1. Who will be the Lakers' leading scorer on Monday?

Noah: I feel like there are three real options here: Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook. All three could end up leading the way, but I'm going to go with Schröder. He's been playing out of his mind lately, averaging 20.3 points on 50.7/51.5/86.1 shooting splits over the last six games, including a personal Laker-best 32 last week. He should go for around 30 again, unless the game gets out of hand too early.

Alex: Gah, I was also going to say Dennis Schröder! He and Thomas Bryant have been LA's second- and third-leading scorers during the team's current five-game winning streak, behind the injured LeBron James. Bryant is hyper efficient because he gets all his points around the rim, but Schröder gets more touches as the team's starting point guard. I guess I'll just say Bryant to be different. It's not like he isn't capable, he had 29 points (and 14 rebounds!) Saturday against the Sacramento Kings , second-most on the team only to LeBron James.

2. What's your starting lineup prediction?

Noah: Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Sterling Brown, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant. Got to have some fun.

Alex: The 10-day signing is going to start? It has been that kind of year for the injury-prone Lakers, who have already trotted out 20+ different starting lineups this season. I'm going to predict Schröder, Beverley, JTA, Wenyen Gabriel, and Thomas Bryant. Personally I'd be open to Brown even getting the start over Beverley or JTA, neither of whom can shoot, but I like Gabriel's size at the four, which seems especially important against a massive Nuggets club. Then again, Darvin Ham loves playing tiny lineups, so who knows?

3. Which random non-rotation role player is most likely to have a breakout night?

Alex: It would only be tragicomically fitting that Kendrick Nunn, who has been terrible this season outside of maybe two games, somehow has an amazing night during a meaningless loss. Let's say he gets 20+.

Noah: I have two answers to this question, but one of them will be answered in the next question. So for this one, I'm going to go with Sterling Brown. The new Laker has logged just five minutes so far, but without five key pieces (and four of them being wing players), he should get a chance to play a decent amount of minutes tonight (I even predicted him to be a starter). I expect the career 36.4% three-point shooter to show that off Monday in Denver.

4. What's your bold prediction for tonight's game?

Noah: Max Christie will score a career-high in points tonight. Christie's current career-high is eight points, which he's scored in three games this season. With the depleted roster today, Christie will get a lot of run, and should get a ton of opportunities to score the basketball. I see him easily topping double-digits, maybe even scoring 15 or more. He should get a few good looks from three in the fast-paced game.

Alex: I didn't realize Christie's career high was so low! Along those same lines, just because LA is so size- and shooting-challenged in general, I'm going to say two-way rookie Cole Swider, a power forward, heats up from deep today, and nails at least two triples on better than 35% shooting.

5. Who will win? Or I guess the real question may be, who will cover the spread?

Noah: The Nuggets are going to win, and it probably won't be close at points. But my "bold" take here is the Lakers are actually going to cover the spread, and not lose by 14 or more. I'll say Nuggets 126-115. The undefeated 2023 will officially come to an end for Los Angeles.

Alex: After watching the Nuggets decimate a largely-healthy Clippers club, I'm going to say they obliterate this Lakers team by 20+.