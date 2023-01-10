Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Coalinga - Avenal, Frazier Mountain Communities by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Coalinga - Avenal; Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga Avenal, - West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills, Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will bring moderate to heavy rain across interior NorCal Saturday into early Sunday, which may lead to urban flooding and rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 16:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SNOW IMPACTS ON SIERRA PASSES TODAY FOLLOWED BY A SERIES OF STRONGER STORMS A series of storms will impact the Sierra and western Nevada beginning this holiday weekend and continuing into next week, resulting in an extended period of travel disruptions. TODAY: * The initial, weaker system today will mainly impact the west slopes of the Sierra with upwards of 8 inches possible on the Sierra crest passes this afternoon and evening. Lighter amounts of snowfall are expected down in the Tahoe Basin, but still a few inches of accumulation are possible. Intermittent, light rain showers will be possible for far western Nevada. While this initial system is relatively weak, the snow will exacerbate travel impacts for the evening commute and ski/holiday traffic. Plan on the potential for delays and slowdowns. Have a winter kit in your vehicle with supplies (food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, etc.) * A period of stronger winds may impact Mineral county this afternoon and evening, especially along Highway 95 near Walker Lake. There is a 45% chance of wind gusts exceeding 50 mph for a period of time between 11 am and 4 pm today. REST OF THE WEEKEND: * The subsequent storms will provide much more widespread impacts with the heaviest snowfall rates poised to arrive Saturday and Monday with brief lull on Sunday when lower intensity snowfall rates are expected. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors. * Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges for the weekend into early next week with wind gusts approaching 100 mph at times, especially Saturday and Monday.
Comments / 0