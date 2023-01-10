Effective: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible beginning early this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in early this afternoon with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into early next week. Snow levels will be 5000-6000 feet Friday falling to 3500-4500 feet Saturday night. Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible especially Saturday and again Monday.

