How The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Handled Jen Shah's Guilty Plea and Prison Sentencing
Watch: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud. Season three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has all led to this. Jen Shah's federal fraud case drama finally culminated on the Bravo reality show's Jan. 11 season finale, as fans got an inside look into the days leading up to Jen's guilty plea in July 2022.
Brandi Glanville Has the Perfect Take on Kyle Richards' Drama With Sisters Kim and Kathy Hilton
Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. All families have their drama, but not every family's troubles are on TV for the world to see. For as many good times as Kyle Richards has had with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the three have had just as many hard times on the Bravo reality series—from Kyle and Kim's infamous season one limo fight to Kyle and Kathy's recent season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna. And the way RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville sees it, all their problems come down to a classic case of sibling rivalry.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Brandi Glanville Says She Didn't See Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit Coming
Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. Bravo fans weren't the only ones surprised by Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure. After Lisa announced on Jan. 5 that she would be leaving the show after eight seasons, her former co-star and friend Brandi...
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
How Lisa Marie Presley Supported Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2 Days Before Death
Just days before Lisa Marie Presley died of possible cardiac arrest, she and mom Priscilla Presley stepped out together in support of Austin Butler. While attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Lisa Marie—who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla—sang Austin's praises for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Just like fans, Kyle Richards knows that Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the end of a Bravo era. And despite their ups and downs over the years—including Lisa's most recent season 12 drama with Kyle's...
Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Her Daughter Styled Her Dazzling Golden Globes Look
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks FIRST Golden Globe Nomination. Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, a.k.a. Ivy Coco, is just as talented as she is. While being nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series is quite an exciting achievement, the Abbott Elementary star said she was even more excited to be dressed by her 28-year-old stylist daughter for the 2023 award ceremony. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold. The Fleishman Is in Trouble actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable in The Sympathizer Role Transformation
Watch: Robert Downey Jr.'s Malibu Mansion Is Nearly as Cool as Iron Man's. The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you doing a double take. Downey wore...
And Then There Was One: Here's What Went Wrong in All of the Sister Wives Marriages
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. More than a decade after polygamist Kody Brown first landed on TV screens declaring he felt love should be "multiplied, not divided," the Sister Wives star is dealing with some subtractions. When the reality series premiered on TLC in September...
