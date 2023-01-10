ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MN

Andover, other metro cities depend on residents to shovel out fire hydrants buried in the snow

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465pqy_0k92vMMz00

Metro cities depend on residents to shovel out fire hydrants buried in the snow 02:08

ANDOVER, Minn. – In order for firefighters to do their jobs this winter, they need your help.

Fire hydrants across the state are buried under feet of snow from last week's storm.

City public works departments do try to clear hydrants as much as they can, but truly depend on homeowners to be responsible for hydrants nearby.

"Every year they've done an outstanding job of keeping it clear," said Kim Gale, who lives in an Andover neighborhood near the high school.

Gale says she has peace of mind knowing that firefighters will be able to access the hydrant across the street from her home in an emergency, after a neighbor cleared the snow around it.

"It also helps because there's a bus stop right there, so then the kids can congregate right there without being in the snow and they're off the street," Gale said.

CBS

Andover fire and public works departments say it should be a common practice to shovel around nearby hydrants each snowfall.

"You'll be really thankful if there's ever an emergency, the time that it saves the firefighters," Gale said.

When hydrants are buried in the snow, firefighters are able to find them because each one has a tall, red flag attached to it. These flags are on every hydrant in the city of Andover and on other hydrants in cities across the metro.

"It's been multiple times of my 30-some years that hydrants have been buried and our delay of providing service is us spending the time to clear the fire hydrants," said Dennis Jones, the city of Andover's fire chief and emergency management director.

Chief Jones suggests homeowners "adopt" hydrants in their neighborhoods to maintain during the winter. He says snow should be cleared at least 3 feet around each hydrant.

"It gives the firefighters ample opportunity to work it by connecting hoses and other appliances," Jones said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents battle against - and penguin-walk across - icy surfaces

MINNEAPOLIS – Grabbing the mail became a treacherous trip Wednesday morning. A glaze of ice coated Twin Cities stoops and sidewalks.Hazardous winter weather drives business at North End Hardware in Minneapolis."For thin stuff like this, sand or salt is the way to go," said North End's John Guion.He recommends an ice chopper that's made in Ramsey."What I like about a heavy chopper like that is instead of slamming down on there, it's doing the work because it's so heavy. You just lift up and drop it," he said.But if you're just waiting for the thaw, you better watch your step."You...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’

Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville receives $3 million to redesign intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A southern metro highway that was the spot of two deadly pedestrian crashes in the last year could soon see a redesign.U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Tuesday that city of Burnsville received $3 million in federal funding to redesign the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection that has been described by many as "dangerous."The intersection has been the spot of over 100 crashes within the last six years. Additionally, two men in their 30s died at the intersection after both were struck by cars -- one in August and another in June of last year."Over the past few years, we have seen the number of crashes at the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection climb to a concerning level -- but receiving this $3 million in federal funding will help us redesign this intersection to make it safer for the thousands of people who cross through it daily," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.Craig says the redesign will help prevent accidents and reduce traffic delays.
BURNSVILLE, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023

Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Fire damages home near Darwin

(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police say the fatal incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a snowbank near the intersection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, family pet die in Turtle Lake fire

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A 56-year-old man and a pet died in a fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Office says the man's wife called the fire department shortly before 6 p.m., saying that her husband was still inside the home on the 1200 block of Second Street.Crews arrived and were met with heavy smoke, which slowed the search for the man. They found him, along with a family pet about an hour later. Both were found dead.The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man Thursday morning, and then drove off.It happened at about 8:30 a.m. at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. First responders found the victim wrapped around a light pole; his shoes were found in the middle of Cedar Avenue.The area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Kerry Turrentine knows this intersection well.Bikers and runners, everybody gets hurt here," Turrentine said. "I grew up over here...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents

DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: How Cokato became "Sauna City"

COKATO, Minn. -- When it's cold outside, there's at least one place you can go to get warm -- a sauna. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how Cokato became "Sauna City."Officially, "SAUW-na" is how they say it in Finland. That is where Sauna 360 is partially based out of. Here in the U.S., the company builds and sells saunas in Cokato, a town where Finnish settlers once put down their roots because the climate was similar to their native country."Right here you're in sauna central for probably the whole U.S., really," said Sauna 360's Matt Bergstrom.They've...
COKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy