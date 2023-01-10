ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara MTD suspend bus services Monday night to resume Tuesday afternoon

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara MTD bus services will stop service at 6 p.m. Monday night due to extreme weather conditions with plans to resume operations at noon Tuesday.

Following the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management's guidance to the public to remain off the roads, MTD suspends services until noon on Tuesday.

F or up to date information and the quickest updates on bus operations follow here.

