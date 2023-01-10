ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Protesters demand justice for man shot and killed by Cambridge police

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oZQr_0k92vDQS00

Protesters demand action after man shot and killed by police in Cambridge 00:29

CAMBRIDGE - Expressing anger and frustration, several hundred protesters on Monday demanded justice for a Bangladeshi American college student who was shot and killed by police in the Boston suburb of Cambridge last week, a shooting that has drawn attention from Bangladeshi media.

Sayed Faisal, 20, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was shot Jan. 4 while advancing on officers with what police described as a kukri and after a less-than-lethal "sponge round" failed to stop him, authorities have said. A kukri is a short sword with an angled blade that originated in South Asia.

Protesters at the rally outside Cambridge City Hall organized by the Bangladesh Association of New England held signs saying "Justice for Faisal" and "Faisal needed help not bullets," while his friends and teachers remembered his friendliness, his positive outlook and his intelligence.

An independent judicial inquest into the shooting has been initiated. The findings of that inquest will be forwarded to the Middlesex district attorney's office to decide whether charges are warranted, a process that could take a year or more.

Faisal, who was known as Prince by his family, was an only child who was never violent and had never been involved with law enforcement before, his parents said in a statement released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"We are completely devastated and in disbelief that our son is gone," the Cambridge residents said. "Prince was the most wonderful, loving, caring, generous, supportive, and deeply family-oriented person. He loved to travel, create art, and play sports with his friends."

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, City Manager Yi-An Huang, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow are all expected to attend a community meeting on Thursday to discuss the shooting and answer questions from the public.

The City Council has also scheduled a special meeting on Jan. 18 to discuss protocols, processes, and training of city police.
Authorities have not released the name of the officer who opened fire. The officer, who is on paid administrative leave, is a seven-year department veteran who has never been the subject of a citizen's complaint, police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, police received a 911 call early last Wednesday afternoon from a resident who reported seeing a man jumping out of an apartment window with a machete which he appeared to be using to cut himself.

Officers and paramedics found the man, identified as Faisal, bleeding in an alley.

Faisal saw police, who requested that he drop the weapon, and ran for several blocks.

He then reportedly moved toward the police while still holding the weapon, even when they fired a less-than-lethal round at him. He continued to advance and one officer fired a gun, striking Faisal, who later died at a hospital, authorities said.

Comments / 8

DILLIGAF
3d ago

If faisel needed help, where were the people to help him. The police tried but unfortunately he placed himself and police in mortal danger. Police did not shoot without provocation

Reply
9
Robert Eldredge
3d ago

A person running the streets with a knife trying to harm himself ended up getting what he deserved. Can’t take the chance he would attack innocent people. Time to get him help was before where were his family and friends then

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

Justice? For what? How about counseling for the police that were forced to kill a man

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Cambridge residents demand answers after fatal police shooting

CAMBRIDGE - People in Cambridge are demanding answers after police shot and killed a man holding a large knife. Angry citizens had a chance to confront law enforcement and city leaders Thursday night. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed last Wednesday after police say he jumped out of a window with the knife. After a foot chase, he allegedly moved towards officers with the knife, despite commands to stop. Cambridge residents and the Bangladeshi community protested the killing of the 20-year-old earlier this week. Thursday's meeting included the city manager, police chief, and district attorney investigating the officer who fired...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team : Brian Walshe investigated for threats towards Ana Walshe in 2014

BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe, and it was before they were married. WBZ obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident. 
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team sources: Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened her life

BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe and it was before they were married. WBZ-TV obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents of Michael Conlon, man killed by Newton Police in 2021, file lawsuit

NEWTON - The parents of a man shot and killed by Newton Police in 2021 filed a lawsuit against individual police officers and the city on the two-year anniversary of his death.On Jan. 5, 2021, Newton Police were called to a break-in at Indulge! candy store. Police found Michael Conlon, 28, with a knife and shot him when he came at them.The shooting was deemed justified in the initial investigation. At the time, the Middlesex District Attorney suggests that Conlon refused to comply with commands to drop the knife. Newton Police officers used a beanbag shotgun and a trooper used...
NEWTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence

We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury

A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent fired after I-Team report

CHELSEA - Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent Eric Johnson has been fired, days after the WBZ-TV I-Team raised questions about his leadership and the care of veterans.Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca tracked Johnson down last week, but he refused to talk about the letter from the Inspector General that blasted the "terrible" conditions at the home.In an email to employees Thursday, the secretary of veterans services told staff Johnson no longer works at the soldiers' home. Johnson was put out on leave last year, amid allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. He was back on the job months later. The Inspector General's...
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting explains decision to file civil lawsuit

NEWTON, Mass. — Boston 25 News sat down with a local family to discuss their decision to file a wrongful death lawsuit on the 2 year anniversary of their son’s shooting. Michael Conlon’s father, Bob, talked about the moment he learned his son was gone with Boston 25′s Mark Ockerbloom. “Our police chief said ‘There’s no easy way to say this Bob, Mike’s been shot and killed by the Newton police’,” Conlon recalled. “Nobody should have to go through this Mark. Nobody.”
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials documents get new home

By Mark Pratt, Associated PressHundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday.The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations, depositions, warrants for apprehension and other legal papers — were moved to the Peabody Essex Museum in 1980 for safekeeping.Although the museum had acquired some documents on its own, most had been stored at the clerk's office at Essex County Superior Court, the museum said.To properly preserve...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend. Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Video shows Brian Walshe near dumpster in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT - Police have been collecting video evidence from several places Brian Walshe visited after his wife Ana's disappearance. Sources tell the I-Team investigators have video of Walshe near a liquor store dumpster in Swampscott. Vinnin Liquors is located across the street from his mother's condominium. Sources say no physical evidence was found at that location. Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was last seen the morning of January 1. Later that afternoon, Brian Walshe, who has been charged with misleading investigators, said he went to visit his mother in Swampscott. He told investigators he "got lost" driving...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy