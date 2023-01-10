ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Locals braced themselves for Monday’s storm over the weekend.

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QINij_0k92v3gR00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Locals braced themselves for Monday’s storm over the weekend.

Aaron Bennett has witnessed the devastation a storm can cause. he recounts living through the Montecito mudslides.

“They just completely wiped out neighborhoods that I grew up in and a lot of people I know lived in. So that was pretty tragic for Santa Barbara,” said Bennett, who has lived in Montecito for years.

In anticipation of more rainstorms, Bennett urged residents to have a plan and to take evacuation orders seriously.

Aaron Bennett who lives in Montecito said, “The lesson learned from the 2018 mudslide is if there's an evacuation order, get out of your neighborhood. If you're in a mudslide area, because as we learned that amount of water, you can't stop it and you don't want to be in the way because it's just deadly,” said Bennett.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has deemed the Thomas, Alisal, and Cave burn scars as critical locations that require extra attention.

Santa Barbara County has dedicated an excavator, a loader and a road grader to mudslide prevention.

Without rooted plants to limit the impact of rain, these burn scars are at a higher risk for potential debris flows and mudslides.

“For people who might be concerned with the with the burn scars and stuff, I'm not real worried. But just hoping for the best that it doesn't do major damage, said Santa Barbara resident Tracy Johansson.

Beach front restaurants like Shoreline Cafe are taking extra precautions to make sure they're prepared for the storm. A huge part of this is making sure that there are enough sandbags to prevent potential erosion from the incoming waves

“We've filled about 150 sandbags. We're probably going to fill some more tomorrow, especially with the beach erosion to just kind of prepare and and hunker down and keep the restaurant from from going down,” said Shoreline Cafe General Manager Cameron Pyles.

Restaurants that rely heavily on outdoor dining will be heavily impacted by the storm, but restaurant manager Cameron Pyles says that safety comes first.

“Stay inside if it's if it's a little too aggressive out and drive slow and in order to take out food,” said Pyles.

The post Locals braced themselves for Monday’s storm over the weekend. appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Check out the Santa Barbara county material exchange site if looking to dump storm materials

Both north and south Santa Barbara county officials are reminding community members of the county's material exchange website that allows the public to post usable natural materials for others to use from the recent storm. The post Check out the Santa Barbara county material exchange site if looking to dump storm materials appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara

Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chance of rain returns Friday

Temperatures were slightly warmer on Thursday to accompany the sunshine, but conditions will change as we approach the weekend. The chance of rain returns Friday, with scattered showers expected into the evening. There will be a break Saturday morning, followed by moderate to heavy rain for several hours on Saturday evening. The chance of rain The post Chance of rain returns Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy