Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in East Tennessee. Amid the heavy downpours and thunder, authorities responded to several areas with downed trees and power lines, as a result.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10Listens: Traffic light project on the way to N. Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many viewers across Knoxville reached out to WBIR about traffic issues they noticed on North Broadway. The road runs from near the downtown area north towards Fountain City. The city said most of the traffic on North Broadway is due to a timing issue on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Have you seen this man? James Davenport missing

James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help. James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing

According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
CARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville local news

