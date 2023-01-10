Read full article on original website
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an East Knoxville house fire. Crews called to Chipman Street early yesterday evening and discovered fire in the attic of the home. The home was unoccupied and in the process of having minor renovations done. The home suffered minor fire damage and moderate smoke...
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
Sevier Co. bus damaged in storms leaving no one hurt
The school district said a tree fell and damaged an empty bus. It happened near New Center Elementary, where the bus was parked.
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
East Tennessee storms bring down trees across area, including one on top of Sevier Co. school bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in East Tennessee. Amid the heavy downpours and thunder, authorities responded to several areas with downed trees and power lines, as a result.
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack Fish and Chicken on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. That 79 is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing. Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville …. The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack...
Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
10Listens: Traffic light project on the way to N. Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many viewers across Knoxville reached out to WBIR about traffic issues they noticed on North Broadway. The road runs from near the downtown area north towards Fountain City. The city said most of the traffic on North Broadway is due to a timing issue on the...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
Silver alert issued for woman missing from Claiborne County
A silver alert has been issued for a woman with a medical condition missing from Claiborne County.
Have you seen this man? James Davenport missing
James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help. James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help.
Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing
According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
