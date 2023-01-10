Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre contemplating flight options with Denver Air (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The cities of Watertown and Pierre have another week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the capitol city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel being proposed by Denver Air Connection …
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
mykxlg.com
New Watertown Turn Signal Timing, Education from SD DOT and PW Director VonEye
Getting through turning traffic signals is in question in Watertown. KXLG News has received comments inquiring about the timing of the turn signals in various locations, as it seems not long enough and only lets through a few vehicles. The new street lights on Highway 212 and 14th street southeast...
gowatertown.net
Could one of Watertown’s five elementary schools close? (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.-The Watertown School District’s five elementary schools are currently running at only 67-percent capacity, and with more enrollment declines projected at the elementary level over the next five years, the idea of closing an elementary school in the district has become a very real option. Superintendent Dr. Jeff...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a motorist almost hit an officer and fire truck while first responders were on the scene of a rollover accident on I-29. The driver lost control on the icy roads of I-29 and rolled into the ditch. The accident took place approximately five miles north of the Castlewood exit around 7:30 am.
KELOLAND TV
‘This will always be something to look back fondly on’; SDSU reporters reflect on championship game
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — It wasn’t just fans and football players who attended the FCS National Championship game between SDSU and NDSU this past weekend. “This will always be something to look back fondly on and something that I will truly never forget,” said Skyler Jackson, Sports Editor.
gowatertown.net
Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
