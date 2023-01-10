Read full article on original website
Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
Arrest after allegedly pouring gasoline on tent in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline on a tent with a man in it and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located for a disturbance. According to officials, […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
IDENTIFIED: 78-year-old who died after beating outside Clovis store, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 78-year-old man who was beaten and had his cell phone stolen on Dec. 30, 2022, has since passed away following his injuries, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say 78-year-old Frank Moore was found in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues. First responders say he suffered […]
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
1 woman, 2 boys arrested in armed robbery in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred in Fresno in November, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say a search warrant was issued on Tuesday resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Anastasia Saoyim, who admitted to being a gang member, and the arrest of two […]
WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
Surveillance video released in Sunnyside strip mall fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno. The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of […]
Man shot in Fresno in critical condition, PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to First and Tulare streets for a shot spotter activation of eight rounds. When they arrived, officers found a man in his […]
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
22-year-old Fresno County man arrested for the brutal murder of his girlfriend
Homicide detectives have arrested 22-year-old Cameron Wright for the brutal murder of his girlfriend.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect arrested in southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in southeast Fresno last month, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, 24-year-old Arthur Lopez was arrested on Monday after investigators identified him as responsible for the shooting death on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue. […]
sjvsun.com
Kings Co. hit by scam, loses $85,000
Kings County was the victim of a fraudulent transaction, which will cost the county around $85,000. The Kings County Board of Supervisors learned of the loss during its meeting on Tuesday. The big picture: The fraudulent transaction came when the county issued a $894,000 check to the perpetrator who was...
Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue. Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
Fresno man found guilty of murdering wife, sentencing set for March
In 2016, Chinnawut Vue stabbed Xia Vang more than 100 times in their northeast Fresno home. He then tried to kill himself by slashing his own throat before his arrest at Hume Lake.
goldrushcam.com
Suspect Has Been Arrested in Shooting Death of Man Killed in December at Fresno Apartment Complex
January 12, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported the following information. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:13 P.M., officers from the Southeast Policing District responded to an. apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue regarding a shooting victim at the location. Officers arrived and...
