ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after allegedly pouring gasoline on tent in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline on a tent with a man in it and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located for a disturbance. According to officials, […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surveillance video released in Sunnyside strip mall fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno.  The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno in critical condition, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to First and Tulare streets for a shot spotter activation of eight rounds. When they arrived, officers found a man in his […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Kings Co. hit by scam, loses $85,000

Kings County was the victim of a fraudulent transaction, which will cost the county around $85,000. The Kings County Board of Supervisors learned of the loss during its meeting on Tuesday. The big picture: The fraudulent transaction came when the county issued a $894,000 check to the perpetrator who was...
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue.  Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
REEDLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy