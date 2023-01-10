ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

Kan. couple accused of ID theft, burglary jailed on new allegations

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple arrested in October for alleged burglary on new allegations. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested 32-year-old Mary C. McDonald and 30-year-old Jacob Camp of Atchison in the 900 block Unity on a Community Corrections detain order and a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
