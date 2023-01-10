ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason

WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough

Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
worldboxingnews.net

Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death

Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene

Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him

Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz

Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK STATE
Boxing Scene

Mayer: Baumgardner Got A Lot of Attention Overnight; Not Necessarily Going to Be the Case Moving Forward

Mikaela Mayer thinks Alycia Baumgardner could be in for a rude awakening. Mayer, the former unified lightweight, has a hard time seeing Michigan’s Baumgardner garner the sort of publicity that their unification fight produced last October. Baumgardner defeated Mayer narrowly on points in a fight many believe was too close to call. That fight took place in London, on the undercard of the middleweight undisputed title match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara - Undercard Information

Dalton Smith will make the second defence of his British Super-Lightweight Title against Billy Allington on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s highly anticipated WBA Featherweight World Title showdown with avoided Mexican Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Boxing Scene

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan Showdown Being Negotiated

Talks are ongoing for newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez to make his first defense against Michael Conlan in Belfast, according to the head of Conlan Boxing, Jamie Conlan. Jamie told Irish News that his brother may potentially face Lopez in May at the SSE Arena or June,...
Boxing Scene

Jonathan Guidry vs. Bermane Stiverne - Undercard Information

Six undercard clashes have been announced as part of the “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!” event presented by Don King Promotions at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hall of Fame promoter Don King has put together another super sensational card headlined by the NABA...
MIAMI, FL

