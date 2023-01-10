Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
Boxing Scene
Gerrie Coetzee, Former WBA Heavyweight Champ From South Africa, Dies At 67
Gerrie Coetzee, a former heavyweight champion who fought many contenders and champions during the late 1970s and 1980s, died Thursday in his home country of South Africa. Coetzee, 67, died after a very brief battle with cancer, his daughter, Lana, informed IOL Sport, a South African publication. “We found out...
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James On Jaron Ennis Victory Over Chukhadzhian: “He Did What He Was Supposed To Do”
The expectations have reached unprecedented highs for Jaron “Boots” Ennis. The highly-ranked welterweight contender and Philadelphia native has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his bloody-thirsty knockout streak and effortless ability to fight out of both stances. With fans of the 25-year-old expecting him...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough
Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
Anthony Joshua set to name Errol Spence Jr and Charlo twins’ trainer Derrick James as new boxing coach
ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to name American Derrick James as his new boxing trainer. The ex-heavyweight champion once again went on the scout for a fresh coaching team following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. And after time spent in California and Texas before Christmas, SunSport understands AJ has chosen trainer of...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses
Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
worldboxingnews.net
Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death
Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene
Tank: Haney Has Belts But People Don't Know Who He Is; Devin Knows I'm The Real Champ
By virtue of owning the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles, Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. For the longest time, the 24-year-old Haney had to fight off the "email champion" title and tag that came with the first belt that he owned. On...
Boxing Scene
Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him
Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz
Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: Baumgardner Got A Lot of Attention Overnight; Not Necessarily Going to Be the Case Moving Forward
Mikaela Mayer thinks Alycia Baumgardner could be in for a rude awakening. Mayer, the former unified lightweight, has a hard time seeing Michigan’s Baumgardner garner the sort of publicity that their unification fight produced last October. Baumgardner defeated Mayer narrowly on points in a fight many believe was too close to call. That fight took place in London, on the undercard of the middleweight undisputed title match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.
Boxing Scene
Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara - Undercard Information
Dalton Smith will make the second defence of his British Super-Lightweight Title against Billy Allington on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s highly anticipated WBA Featherweight World Title showdown with avoided Mexican Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Boxing Scene
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan Showdown Being Negotiated
Talks are ongoing for newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez to make his first defense against Michael Conlan in Belfast, according to the head of Conlan Boxing, Jamie Conlan. Jamie told Irish News that his brother may potentially face Lopez in May at the SSE Arena or June,...
Boxing Scene
Jonathan Guidry vs. Bermane Stiverne - Undercard Information
Six undercard clashes have been announced as part of the “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!” event presented by Don King Promotions at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hall of Fame promoter Don King has put together another super sensational card headlined by the NABA...
Comments / 0