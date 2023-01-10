Read full article on original website
One lane of Highway 101 expected to open by Friday afternoon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — After a four-day closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it expects one lane of U.S. Highway 101 near Port Orford to reopen by Friday afternoon after a landslide closed the roadway for several miles in both directions. ODOT cautions that forecasted rain could...
Slide near Port Orford slows, but coming rains a potential problem
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — An active landslide south of Port Orford that had a sudden 12-foot drop Monday has slowed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The slide forced the shutdown of several miles of Highway 101 north and south of the slide early Monday. Matt Noble, communications...
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
North Bend High School lockdown lifted; 'involved party' taken into custody
NORTH BEND, Ore. — After lunch break Wednesday, North Bend High School was put on lockdown due to a report of a weapon brought on campus, the North Bend School District said. "The involved party is in custody," the District stated. In a later post, the District said there...
No weapon found in North Bend High School lockdown
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend School District received a report of an off-campus fight during lunch Wednesday between North Bend High School students with a possible weapon involved, according to superintendent Kevin Bogatin. As students returned from lunch, school officials say the student, who at the time was...
'No Limit Fitness' coming to Pony Village Mall for people of all fitness levels
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The fitness journey continues for Coos County's Kyle Messier. We met Messier last June after his own weight loss led him to help others get fit at a Coos Bay gym. Now he's opening a gym of his own. No Limit Fitness, set to open...
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
