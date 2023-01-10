Rachel Kashimer to Serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff. Poughkeepsie… Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil has appointed Rachel Kashimer to serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff, filling the roles recently vacated by County Executive O’Neil following his swearing in as the 8th Dutchess County Executive last week. The Dutchess County Legislature will review the appointment resolution at this evening’s Committee meeting and will vote on its approval at the January 16th Board meeting.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO