Ruskin, FL

New and Improved Teen Center at Lakeside Park

The Pawling Rotary and Interact Clubs are excited to announce that the upgrades to the Teen Center at Lakeside Park are now complete! The improvements, which focused on technology upgrades, lighting, kitchen and stage improvements, were paid for in part by a $20,000 Learn, Play, Create Grant from Dutchess County that was awarded to the Pawling Rotary Club last November.
PAWLING, NY
Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester

SPRINGFIELD, MA (01/11/2023)– Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester. Springfield College has named Christopher Heller from Patterson, NY to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Heller has a primary major of Sport Management. Springfield College has named...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
O’Neil Appoints New Deputy County Executive

Rachel Kashimer to Serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff. Poughkeepsie… Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil has appointed Rachel Kashimer to serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff, filling the roles recently vacated by County Executive O’Neil following his swearing in as the 8th Dutchess County Executive last week. The Dutchess County Legislature will review the appointment resolution at this evening’s Committee meeting and will vote on its approval at the January 16th Board meeting.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

