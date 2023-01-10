ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Quandre Diggs thrives as teacher for young Seattle secondary

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety. While that’s a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Mostly playoff novices, Giants expecting increased intensity

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the players on the New York Giants, the playoffs is uncharted territory. Of the 53 men on the Giants' active roster heading into Sunday's wild-card round game at the Minnesota Vikings, only 17 players have playoff experience. Roughly half of that number can be considered starters.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
TEXAS STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Kraken goalie Martin Jones called it Seattle's best game of the season, and who was forward Yanni Gourde to argue?. “I won’t disagree with Jonesy, especially after tonight’s game,” Gourde said Thursday night after Jones stopped 27 shots for second straight shutout in the Kraken's 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach

Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching. The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden...
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy