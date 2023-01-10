Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Citrus County Chronicle
Quandre Diggs thrives as teacher for young Seattle secondary
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety. While that’s a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mostly playoff novices, Giants expecting increased intensity
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the players on the New York Giants, the playoffs is uncharted territory. Of the 53 men on the Giants' active roster heading into Sunday's wild-card round game at the Minnesota Vikings, only 17 players have playoff experience. Roughly half of that number can be considered starters.
Citrus County Chronicle
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
Citrus County Chronicle
Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0
BOSTON (AP) — Kraken goalie Martin Jones called it Seattle's best game of the season, and who was forward Yanni Gourde to argue?. “I won’t disagree with Jonesy, especially after tonight’s game,” Gourde said Thursday night after Jones stopped 27 shots for second straight shutout in the Kraken's 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach
Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching. The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden...
Citrus County Chronicle
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
Comments / 0