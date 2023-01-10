Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Lady Eagles run past Arkansas State, 61-36
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lady Eagles handle Arkansas State 61-36 thanks to a 25-point third quarter as Southern Miss moves to 4-1 in Sun Belt Play. Four Southern Miss players finished with double-figure scoring on the evening. Tale of the Tape. In a repeat of many games this season, Southern...
New USM President Joe Paul discusses welfare scandal, diversifying students and faculty, and falling enrollment
New president of University of Southern Mississippi Joe Paul sat down for a 45-minute interview with Mississippi Today on Tuesday. Paul, who is serving a four-year term with an annual salary of $650,000, discussed his priorities — including enrollment, especially at USM Gulf Park; maintaining the university’s top-tier research status; and fundraising, along with the […]
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss MBA program receives national recognition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss, at the top!. According to a ranking released from investment company Blue Owl, the University of Southern Mississippi has the highest-ranking Master of Business Administration program among Sun Belt Conference schools. Michael Drago, Blue Owl vice president of strategy, Southern Miss’ program stood out...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery. It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as...
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
WDAM-TV
FOP readying for Mardi Gras season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The best part: It’s family-friendly. Any who want to participate in the parade are encouraged...
WDAM-TV
17th MLK breakfast scheduled for USM’s Cochran Center Monday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in three years, an in-person ecumenical and scholarship breakfast celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi. The 17th annual breakfast honoring Dr. King will take place Jan. 17 at the Thad...
WDAM-TV
Chuck & Rita Scianna gift $1M investment to Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hailed as “longtime champions of the university,” Chuck & Rita Scianna have made another million-dollar donation to the College of Business (CBED) and Economic Development at the University of Southern Mississippi. The Sciannas have generously supported the college on several notable occasions, including a...
WDAM-TV
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
WDAM-TV
Hub City gears up for King Cake season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Mardi Gras season is right around the corner, and one local bakery is working overtime baking hundreds of King Cakes a day. For Jody’s Bakery & Caterie in Hattiesburg, the festive season means more business. Owner Joanna Lopez says they start baking the cakes every...
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg Association launches 2023 Façade Grant program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association announced a new improvement program for buildings in the Historic Conservation District. The association is launching the 2023 Façade Grant program that will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. “The idea of...
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
"Devotion" is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown.
WDAM-TV
Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gardening is a hobby that is beneficial for everyone. However, when beginning any task, you need to prepare. Ross Overstreet is an extension agent in Lamar County. He says that preparation is the first step, especially for beginners. “As far as preparation, really you want...
WDAM-TV
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
WDAM-TV
United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle. Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.
WDAM-TV
USM College of Business receives $1 million donation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business and Economic Development recently received a $1 million donation that will create enhancements inside and outside the program. Half the donation will be dedicated to grants, research, and travel in support of both faculty and students. Another $350,000...
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
WDAM-TV
New recording studio in Columbia ‘Goin Crazy’ for all types of music
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County men have opened a new business in downtown Columbia that could make some dreams come true for aspiring musicians. Moses Anderson, 30, and Jeremy Bourgeois, 31, have started a recording studio called “Goin Crazy.”. It’s equipped to record music of any type...
