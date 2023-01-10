Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Indiana Pacers keep winning

The Pacers strong play last week was noticed by the NBA

Seemingly every week, the Indiana Pacers have had a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season. Between their surprising play, offensive firepower, and balance, they have many players capable of being nominated for a Player of the Week honor.

This week is no different. For games played between January 2 and January 8, 2023, Pacers players Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were both finalists for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Ultimately, the honor went to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Pacers went 3-1 during the week of games. Haliburton averaged a double double in the four games, posting 15.8 points and 11.3 assists per game averages. He was superb, and he did a fantastic job igniting his teammates after terrorizing opponents with his scoring for the few weeks prior.

Turner, meanwhile, averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during the contests. He made several huge plays in the Pacers win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

This is Turner's fifth nomination for the award this season and Haliburton's sixth. Haliburton took home the hardware in mid-November.

Indiana is 23-18 halfway through their season, and the play of Haliburton and Turner is a big reason why. This week, the impact those two have had this season was on display nightly.