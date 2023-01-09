ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport police: Man seriously hurt in Fairfield Avenue assault

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a man was found seriously injured Wednesday night after suffering severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said the man was found around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Gilleran said he was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

New Haven man arrested in connection to Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Ansonia, according to authorities. Police said 40-year-old Daycus Bailey was arrested by warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Bridge Street on Dec. 29. An investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire, but no one […]
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video

STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT
BronxVoice

Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the Bronx

BRONX - The Bronx looked like the Wild West when rival gunmen shot it out in broad daylight in Mount Eden on Sunday. The shootout was caught on camera and cops are hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests of the gunmen.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man fatally hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a private sanitation truck Thursday night, police said. The driver remained at the scene — E. 14th St. and Kings Highway — and was not charged, though police are still investigating the fatality. The collision happened at 9:50 p.m. Thursday as the 58-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway at the intersection, police said. The driver ...
BROOKLYN, NY

